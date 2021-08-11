As technology continues to progress, working on the go as a photographer has never been easier. Gear continues to become smaller and lighter. The tools become more versatile. Everything you’ll need can be packed into a single convenient travel backpack. Nowadays, there’s hardly an excuse to not take great photos anywhere you go. In this video/article, I’ll be walking through the best camera accessories for photographers on the go.

Video: The Best Camera Accessories For Photographers On The Go

My Top 5 Best Camera Accessories

#1: A Portable (And Sturdy) Tripod

A sturdy tripod is a standard for any photography on the go. It’s also important that it’s not too heavy or bulky. My top choice for this tripod is the Peak Design Travel Tripod. It comes in either aluminum or for those looking to keep things lightweight, carbon fiber. The size and ergonomics of this tripod make it perfect for photography on the go. Collapsed, it keeps a low profile and fits anywhere. In addition, unlike many lightweight tripods, the Peak Design Travel Tripod is extremely sturdy. It can comfortably hold a large DSLR camera and you won’t have to worry about it shaking during a shot or tipping over.

#2: Lens Cleaning Kit

This one is pretty straightforward. If you’re constantly shooting on the go, your lens will get dirty. So, it’s important to have a cleaning kit with you to make sure your images come out crisp and dust-free. You can grab a kit from any camera or big box store. For quality lens cleaners, I recommend Zeiss. (Please don’t use your shirt.)

#3: RGB LED Light

For this, I have my trusty Peak Design Travel Tripod. It comes with an accessory kit with a grid and diffuser. I also have with me a Lume Cube with a diffuser. These are great to have with you for these reasons:

They’re RGB LED’s. This means that they can switch to any color rather than being fixed at a set temperature. The wide range of colors means that you can get creative with it like this special effect. I set the color to red, then, used a long exposure to create this effect around the model.

If you’re a travel photographer, it’s probably common for you to travel in the dark. Having an LED light is perfect to light your path to your vantage point for that perfect shot. Safety should always be a priority.

It’s perfect for light painting. Landscape photographers shooting at night will find these nifty LED’s perfect for sculpting during long exposures.

#4: Gnarbox 2.0 SSD

On-site backup is absolutely critical for any working photographer. That makes the Peak Design Travel Tripod one of the best camera accessories a photographer can carry. Not only does it back up your file on-location, it also provides a workflow accessible by iPad or iPhone. You can sort, edit, and more while keeping your images securely stored on the drive. It’s incredibly robust, easily withstanding water, shock, and dust. It’s nearly indestructible. The Gnarbox has proven time and time again that you can work on the go, knowing your files are safe and secure.

#5: Portable Battery

This one is a no-brainer. I use an Intertek 20000 mA battery pack that has multiple ports (here is another great option). This is crucial for keeping all of your devices charged. However, it’s also handy to keep your cameras charged up on the go. Most cameras today are able to be charged via their USB-C ports and that makes it compatible with most portable battery packs. So, if you’re in a pinch and are out of your normal batteries, it can serve as another backup to keep you going.

Conclusion

I hope you enjoyed this article/video. For photographers on the go, every piece of gear in your kit needs to be essential. Durability, as well as reliability, are some of the most important things a photographer has to consider when shopping for the best camera accessories. Thanks to today’s technology, the accessories on the market only continue to get better. I can’t wait to see how the tools we use today are reimagined and improved in the future.

Before you go, be sure to drop by SLR Lounge Premium for comprehensive courses on all things photography. In addition, don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel for tutorials, reviews, and more!