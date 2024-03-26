The world of content production has attracted many photographers to also become videographers in the last decade, and one of the most exciting genres has been vlogging! Indeed, the quality expectations of the video content in general is higher than ever. Viewers still want authentic interaction with you, but, honestly, the best content always stands out because it has a level of professional polish to it. Indeed, even for vloggers on YouTube and any social media platform, high-quality content is in high demand! Of course, the camera (and lens) you use are a key part of that equation. So, if you’re looking for the best cameras for vlogging, you need to read this article!

What Cameras Do The Best Vloggers Use?

One great thing about finding the best cameras for vlogging is that the best vloggers themselves often disclose what gear they’re using. With a little bit of research, you can easily find the best match for your style based on what others are using. Here’s a list of some notable vloggers and their cameras of choice:

So, one possible way of shopping for the best camera for your vlogging experience is to find existing content creators with the style that you like, and then research the cameras and gear that they use!

Obviously, however, this isn’t the only thing you should do, and most of the time, there is going to be a slightly newer model camera with even better features and value, compared to a camera that an influencer mentioned 2-3+ years ago. With that in mind, we recommend starting with one of the cameras below, based on which respective category you are shopping for:

What to Look for in The Best Vlogging Cameras

Let’s first start with which features and specs to look for in your vlogging camera. There are a lot of details that are unique to vloggers compared to any other form of videography, or photography, and there are also some basic needs too of course.

The Best Cameras For (Handheld) Vlogging Are Lightweight!

First and foremost, keep in mind that if you’re an out-and-about vlogger, then you’re likely going to be holding out your camera at arms’ length the whole time! This can get tiring on your arms, shoulders, and wrists VERY quickly. So, every time you are tempted by an “exotic” high-end camera or lens, remind yourself that every ounce of weight savings counts… The Best Cameras For Vlogging Have The Perfect Lens!

Next, regardless of what type of content you create, the lens you choose is absolutely critical to the both the technical quality and the creative impact of the final result.

With this in mind, virtually all of the cameras we recommend are mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, with only a few of them having “fixed” (zoom) lenses.

When choosing a lens for vlogging, by the way, you almost always want something that offers a relatively wide angle, preferably at least as wide as 24mm full-frame equivalent, or even wider if you plan on using digital, sensor-based image stabilization. Consider Your Creative Style– Perhaps the most important tip is to ensure that you’re getting the right vlogging camera for your needs. Size and portability might be your highest priority if you’re trekking around the globe, but there are innumerable vloggers who create all their content at a desk!

If this is you, then you might be able to get away with more unique lens choices, and/or bigger, heavier cameras.

However, keep in mind that a “studio” style vlog setup might still have more creative impact and options if you fit two cameras into your budget, for two different angles, instead of blowing your entire budget on one “exotic” camera. Stabilization Is Everything When Vlogging!

This is one feature to always look for when considering a camera for vlogging. Simply put, if you’re going to do any hand-holding at all, then having some form of stabilization is an absolute must. Even if you’re using a gimbal to smooth out your footage significantly, you may still encounter highly active moments where having either sensor-based, optical, or digital stabilization is a life-saver. Autofocus Is (Almost) Everything…

Last but not least, one of the other key features that can either make or break your vlogging content is, of course, whether or not your face is in focus! Thankfully, all of the latest cameras have excellent face and eye detection AF systems. They can lock onto, and track, your face with ease. The thing to keep in mind here is that, usually, the latest and newest cameras have the best AF systems, while a camera that is even just 2 generations old may have a significantly inferior AF system, depending on the brand.

Best Full-Size Mirrorless Cameras for Vlogging

The best cameras for vlogging are mirrorless cameras, with fully articulated LCD screens and excellent autofocus. The best mirrorless cameras, arguably, are full-frame mirrorless cameras! That is why we will start with this category, even though there are some excellent values in the later categories, to be honest.

Simply put, the latest full-frame mirrorless cameras are the ones that all of the major camera manufacturers are pouring their latest technology into, not just video specs but so many other features, and they offer incredible features for a versatile set of needs…

Panasonic S5 II(X)

A fully video-oriented camera, the Panasonic S5 IIX is the “all about video” version of the S5 II. We’re putting both of them at the top of our list because they’re simply the top performers in terms of balancing technical specs and sheer value.

While both cameras are excellent, (and the more affordable Panasonic S5 II is certainly good enough for vlogging!) the S5 IIX offers a few additional features, namely the ability to capture raw video and other technical specs.

Both cameras are certainly our top recommendations in their respective price ranges for vloggers who are looking to create cinematic quality films for their viewers, taking full advantage of the relatively exotic video spec sheet.

Camera Features & Specs

6K 30p, 4K 60p, ProRes raw video

24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor

5-axis sensor stabilization

Sony A7C II

Next on our list is the Sony A7C II, because of its overall feature set that caters directly to vloggers. If you’re primarily a vlogger and you want the best all-around vlogging camera, this is it. The highlight is, of course, the full-frame sensor and its incredible AF system that just sticks like glue to any face in the frame. Having Sony’s impressive autofocus in such a compact camera body is awesome!

Also, Sony has put even more special features into the A7C II, (and its high-megapixel sibling, the A7C R) …specifically for folks who are vlogging solo, such as the quick ability to re-focus on any subject you hold up to the camera, or even the ability to crop the video to track you around the viewfinder.

(To be clear: if you’re mostly a photographer or a videographer, you might want to consider one of our other, more professional options! The Sony A7C II does lack certain features that pro photographers or filmmakers might require, such as complete ergonomics, a full-size viewfinder, or dual card slots.)

Camera Features & Specs

4K 30p video

33-megapixel BSI sensor

7-stop sensor stabilization

Canon EOS R8

For those who are looking to get something even more lightweight, without giving up a full-frame sensor or making any compromise on the latest in autofocus technology, the Canon EOS R8 is an incredible value among full-frame mirrorless cameras. While it is a bit more beginner-oriented, with a compact type battery, no stabilization, and a single memory card slot, the R8 weighs in at a staggeringly light 1.0 lbs, and offers the latest technology in Canon autofocus. Simply put, it’s ultra-portable and affordable, priced even lower than cameras with much smaller sensors!

Again, we should note that if you’re truly serious about either photography or videography, this camera might not be the absolute best choice; it’s a beginner-oriented camera that mainly excels at vlogging and general content creation. Having said that, it is certainly capable of professional results.

Camera Features & Specs

4K 60p video

24-megapixel sensor

Best Compact Mirrorless Cameras For Vlogging (Crop Sensor)

For those who are on a little stricter budget, and/or looking for something that offers a better balance of portability and performance, these APSC and Micro Four Thirds cameras are absolute beasts! Their slightly smaller sensors are still incredible in terms of image quality, especially when paired with the perfect vlogging lens. (Each camera has quite a few perfect vlogging lens options!)

Honestly, as much as we love full-frame cameras for high-end professional wedding & portrait photography, if we were all primarily vloggers here at the studio, the following cameras would dominate our gear bags!

Sony A6700or A6600: The Best All-Around Vlogging (and travel photography) camera

Stable, fast, versatile, and compact, the Alpha a6700 and its most recent predecessors set a high standard for all other cameras in this category to try and match. With trickle-down autofocus systems from their professional flagship cameras, the Sony A6700 in particular offers some of the best performance for its size, weight, and price. See our full review of the Sony A6700 here.

Camera Features & Specs

4K 60p video scaled from 6K, 4K 120p (from 1.58x crop)

26-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor

5-axis Sensor Stabilization, (IBIS) digital (active) stabilization, and/or optical stabilization w/ certain lenses

Olympus (OM Systems) OM-5: Best Lightweight Camera With Flagship Features

Olympus uses a Micro Four Thirds Sensor, which has a 2X crop as opposed to a 1.5x (APSC) crop, and this allows them to create even more compact cameras while still offering high-end professional performance. At under 1 lb, (without a lens) this camera packs a wealth of features and functions into a true flagship camera design; the Olympus OM-5 possesses an abundance of speed, precision, and versatility.

One of our favorite things about the OM-5 is that its ergonomics, the physical controls and overall feel of the camera, are by far the most high-end, flagship professional of any compact camera we’ve reviewed. This is partly thanks to the smaller sensor, but also, mainly thanks to Olympus’ decades-long history of designing truly incredible cameras.

Camera Features and Specs

4K 30p video, as well as 30 FPS stills photography!

Rugged, weather-sealed design

20.4-megapixel Live MOS sensor

5-axis image stabilization, can combine with optical stabilization for up to 7.5 EVs shake-reduction

Panasonic Lumix GH6: Best Compact Professional All-Around Video Camera

A well-rounded camera with truly impressive video specs, the Panasonic GH6 is perfect for the aspiring filmmaker and content creator. The GH6 is not cheap, and it’s not as light as the aforementioned Olympus despite also using a Micro Four Thirds sensor. However, it offers some of the highest-end video specs available, matching or beating many cameras that cost twice as much or more! The GH6 even boasts a built-in active cooling system; making it the only camera on this list with such a feature.

For those who like the well-rounded professional feature set that Panasonic offers, a tighter budget can afford the Panasonic GH5 II.

Camera Features and Specs

5.7K 60p, 4K 120p, and ProRes 422 HQ, V-Log video

25.2-megapizel sensor

Dual IS (up to 7.5 EVs)

Fujifilm X-T5: Best Camera for Photography Vloggers

What if, instead of being an aspiring filmmaker who vlogs, you are primarily a stills photographer who vlogs? The Fuji X-T5 could be your dream camera. Combining outstanding video capabilities and some of the best stills image quality of any sensor o the market, this compact mirrorless camera from Fujifilm brings you the best of both the photo and video worlds. Fujifilm also has one of the best name-brand APSC lens selections for those who are looking to go from beginner to high-end professional results without ever switching mounts!

Camera Features and Specs

40-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR BSI sensor

6.2k 30p, 4k 60p video

Raw video possible via HDMI

7-EV in-body sensor stabilization

Compact Cameras for Vlogging

Because portability (mainly weight) are so important to vlogging, you would be foolish not to consider a compact camera with a “fixed” lens. (They are called fixed lens compact cameras, however, they usually have zoom lenses; they’re only called “fixed” lens cameras because the lens itself isn’t interchangeable like on other mirrorless cameras.)

These cameras’ sensors may not perform nearly as well as a full-frame or APSC sensor camera in terms of sheer image quality, specifically noise levels in low light, however they are still excellent vlogging cameras.

Sony ZV-1 II: Best Mirrorless-Style Compact Camera

The Sony ZV-1 II is a purpose-built compact camera with vlogging in mind. Very similar to the original Sony ZV-1 as well as the Sony RX100 series, this “mk2” version offers one huge benefit to vloggers: an ultra-wide 18-50mm zoom lens! Combining this with its (digital) sensor-based stabilization makes the ZV-1 II an unique choice for those who are looking to achieve professional-looking results on a very tight budget for price and especially size/weight.

Honestly, both of the Sony ZV-1 cameras make excellent vlogging cameras, the latter with a 24-70mm equivalent lens instead of 18-50mm. However, since these cameras lack a viewfinder entirely, if you do any sort of photography then we might recommend the similarly capable Sony RX100 VII, with its impressive built-in 24-200mm zoom lens! (Although the AF system is a bit older, it’s still excellent.)

Camera Features and Specs

18-50mm built-in lens

4K 30p video

20-megapixel BSI sensor

Pocket-sized, with mirrorless camera results!

DJI Pocket 3: Best Gimbal-Based Vlogging Camera

The DJI Pocket 3 (formerly the DJI Osmo series) is a gimbal-based camera that offers a completely different concept: If literally all you do is create vlogs, especially of outdoor adventures, then why not ditch the idea of a large bulky camera entirely, and get a gimbal camera instead?

With a camera sensor and lens system that would make many camera phones jealous, (but not quite impressive enough to beat, say, the Sony ZV1 series) the DJI Pocket 3 is a truly compact camera. Considering the fact that it includes a gimbal, which can be an enormous, unwieldy accessory for any other camera, …and the DJI Pocket is an excellent choice. The built-in technology can even use the gimbal to pan and tilt to follow your face, and so much more.

Camera Features and Specs

4k 120p video in an extremely portable package

Mechanical gimbal included

Mechanical gimbal face/subject tracking

GoPro Hero 12 Black: Best Action Camera For Vlogging

Last but not least, sometimes you just need something “indestructible”. If you’re vlogging your epic snowboard run, parkour stunts, or any other wild adventures, then of course, a GoPro is likely the best option for you.

In the past, the GoPro was a significant compromise in both image quality and features, but that has changed. Today’s latest “Hero” series have decent image quality, and the “Hypersmooth” stabilization is truly impressive, especially considering that you may be using this camera while flying through the air on a mountain bike or skateboard!

Camera Features and Specs

5.3K 60p, 4K 120p video

27-megapixel sensor

Hypersmooth 6.0 stabilization

Waterproof to 33 ft

Must-Have Accessories for Vlogging

If you are an experienced vlogger then you must already know that only having the camera is sometimes not enough. Sometimes you need features that your camera doesn’t offer. The following list of accessories to consider after you’ve chosen your best cameras for vlogging.

We hope that this list will help you to find the best camera along with the accessories to level up your vlogs.