Beamr Officially Announces the Release of JPEGmini Pro 3
JPEGmini Pro has just announced the official release of their 3rd new upgrade bringing better support for jpeg compression, support for HEIC files, a UI update, and more. “After research and listening to feedback from users, the JPEGmini team worked hard to enhance features for a better experience. Everyone at JPEGmini is excited to share our new update with our creators.” I’ve personally been a long time user of JPEGmini so I’m quite excited to see what’s new and improved in this version, and if you’ve never used the app before, there’s no better time than now to download a trial to see what all the fuss is about! Read the full press release below.
What to expect from JPEGmini Pro Version 3:
Brand New Design
You heard right, the can icon is out of commission. JPEGmini designers have a fresh new icon that matches our minimalistic style. The JPEGmini team focused on updating our brand image to match our current customer culture and language.
We worked on the UX/UI functionality of our app and tried to make changes to help our users intuitively get through the process. The most notable changes are the change of the preferences window to the upper right corner, which we feel is a more natural place. Also, the preferences window now is given the entire app screen, enabling more options and text.
Our user experience is important and that is why we also created animations that help to explain the various resizing options.
Resizing Presets
We have reworked our batch resize mechanism: You can now save your own presets!
We added a new resizing option (max dimensions) and are now including built-in presets for Facebook and Instagram that can update dynamically for changes in the platform.
As we mentioned before, there are now animations that illustrate the various resizing methods to make it simple to adapt to.
HEIC to JPEGmini Support
Back in 2017, Apple enabled HEIC support on iPhones. The JPEGmini team decided to launch heictojpg.com, a free website that enables free online HEIC to JPEG (JPEGmini optimized) conversion.
The tool was used by millions worldwide and led us to develop a more optimized desktop version and include it inside JPEGmini Pro 3. HEIC was introduced primarily as a way to save space over standard JPEG files. We’re proud to say that on average, conversions from HEIC to JPEGmini produce files that are 10%-15% smaller than the original HEIC files. The output JPEG files contain all metadata, similar to the HEIC files, and are perceptually identical – same as the JPEG optimizations we provide.
We’ve put a lot of work into developing this as we believe HEIC will only grow in popularity.
New Licensing Model
JPEGmini Pro 3 introduces a new licensing model, and they would like to talk about it:
Since its creation, JPEGmini has had a pay-once licensing model, where updates would remain free no matter when you bought the app.
After careful consideration, and in order to sustain product development and new features, we have decided to change our product payment plan.
The most important part of this change is that we will now require a yearly fee for updates. Once you buy JPEGmini that version is yours to keep forever, but in order to upgrade to the newest version, we ask for an additional yearly fee.
We feel that this still keeps our basic premise of a lifetime license, and allows us to keep delivering new features and innovations for our users. Furthermore, we feel that this licensing model will force us to keep pushing new features, ideas, and creating worthwhile updates.
To recap – existing users will always be able to use their bought app, but new updates (starting with version 3) will require additional purchase.
What This Means For Users:
They’ve fine-tuned the user interface for creators to easily learn and use in their workflow.
Resizing presets allow creators to quickly and efficiently size their images for different media outlets. This saves time and provides an additional tool for integrated marketing.
By changing the licensing model, they are now able to put more time and research into the newest innovations and upgrades to grow efficiency.
Lastly, as iPhone cameras are gaining quality, iPhone photographers and creators alike, are starting to need HEIC to JPEG conversions. Our upgrade not only provides compatible conversions but also optimized versions with a small footprint.
