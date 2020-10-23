JPEGmini Pro has just announced the official release of their 3rd new upgrade bringing better support for jpeg compression, support for HEIC files, a UI update, and more. “After research and listening to feedback from users, the JPEGmini team worked hard to enhance features for a better experience. Everyone at JPEGmini is excited to share our new update with our creators.” I’ve personally been a long time user of JPEGmini so I’m quite excited to see what’s new and improved in this version, and if you’ve never used the app before, there’s no better time than now to download a trial to see what all the fuss is about! Read the full press release below.

What to expect from JPEGmini Pro Version 3:

Brand New Design

You heard right, the can icon is out of commission. JPEGmini designers have a fresh new icon that matches our minimalistic style. The JPEGmini team focused on updating our brand image to match our current customer culture and language.

We worked on the UX/UI functionality of our app and tried to make changes to help our users intuitively get through the process. The most notable changes are the change of the preferences window to the upper right corner, which we feel is a more natural place. Also, the preferences window now is given the entire app screen, enabling more options and text.

Our user experience is important and that is why we also created animations that help to explain the various resizing options.

Resizing Presets

We have reworked our batch resize mechanism: You can now save your own presets!

We added a new resizing option (max dimensions) and are now including built-in presets for Facebook and Instagram that can update dynamically for changes in the platform.

As we mentioned before, there are now animations that illustrate the various resizing methods to make it simple to adapt to.

HEIC to JPEGmini Support

Back in 2017, Apple enabled HEIC support on iPhones. The JPEGmini team decided to launch heictojpg.com​, a free website that enables free online HEIC to JPEG (JPEGmini optimized) conversion.

The tool was used by millions worldwide and led us to develop a more optimized desktop version and include it inside JPEGmini Pro 3. HEIC was introduced primarily as a way to save space over standard JPEG files. We’re proud to say that on average, conversions from HEIC to JPEGmini produce files that are 10%-15% smaller than the original HEIC files. The output JPEG files contain all metadata, similar to the HEIC files, and are perceptually identical – same as the JPEG optimizations we provide.

We’ve put a lot of work into developing this as we believe HEIC will only grow in popularity.