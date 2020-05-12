Less than a year after launching Artgrid, their new stock footage site, Artlist have released their highly anticipated sound effects plan, on their way to becoming a complete solution for video creators.

How does it work?

The SFX plan offers:

Unlimited downloads

One worldwide license that includes commercial projects

Handpicked industry-leading sounds

User-friendly category filters

Packs containing sounds with the same theme

Search engine with suggested tags

Available SFX file-formats – 96k/24 bit WAV, 48k/24 bit WAV, 48k/AAC

The catalog contains high-end sound effects and offers the same simple and universal license that Artlist and Artgrid provide. Meaning you can use the sounds in any video project, even commercial! Plus, any sound you download is yours forever, even if you don’t renew your subscription.

“Everything we do here at Artlist revolves around our users,” says Ira Belsky, Artlist co-founder. “We want Artlist to become a complete solution for content creators. The first addition was the launch of our stock footage platform, Artgrid, in April 2019, and the next natural step was to provide high-end sound effects. The fact that all our products offer the same universal license is what creates such high value to our users.”

Pricing

The Artlist SFX catalog is available as a standalone subscription or as part of a bundle that includes the music catalog, which saves users $50 on their subscription.

The New Artlist Plans:

Artlist Music + SFX – $25/month ($299 billed annually)

Artlist SFX – $12.50/month ($149 billed annually)

Artlist Music – $16.60/month ($199 billed annually)

*Easy upgrade for existing users is also available

Designed to simplify the search for sound effects, the Artlist catalog is organized by packs, which are sounds with a common theme, letting you find the perfect sound fast.

On top of the free search bar, the library features innovative browsable filters, which are divided into five main categories, each opening several subcategories. When clicking on a subcategory, you will find a list of relevant sounds and browsable suggested key tags related to your search term to further refine results.

Like its music catalog, Artlist works with top sound designers and studios from around the world, putting the artist at the center of the SFX catalog. Not only does it provide you with a quality stamp, but it also lets you follow the work of the sound designers on the platform.