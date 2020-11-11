It seems that everywhere you look today with Photo retouching tools, it’s all about the AI tools that are available; Make it easier, faster, better. While in most cases I am totally all for this since I’ll use anything that’ll save me time from in front of the computer and let me spend more time behind the camera! So today, Serge Ramelli has decided to tackle the newest features that has most people talking, and that’s to compare the AI Sky Replacement tools between Adobe Photoshop 2021 and Skylum Luminar 4 (Which was the first to launch this feature).

Both use Artificial Intelligence to create a mask to put in a new sky of your choosing into an existing image. Both tools have their hiccups, advantages, and disadvantages showing that regardless of the system you choose, there’s still going to be some manual touching up needed to make it perfect. But both are very very useful tools for your editing needs and can save you hours of time in front of the computer. The only downside that seems to be consistent for both is that sometimes the mask is not perfect and the reflections don’t really work regardless of what platform.

In this video Serge will show you another way that works every time and no masking needed to help fix that issue, and go through several images, testing out which system performs better depending on the subject and image type.

Check out the full video above and be sure to let us know if you’ve tried out these features in either app. We’d love to see the before and after results and which you prefer and why. Let us know in the comments below!

*Content shared with Permission from Serge Ramelli. See more of his work below;