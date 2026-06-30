20+ Inspiring Snow Wedding Pictures

Shivani Reddy

Photography Tips
snow wedding photos

Fresh snow changes everything. Mountains look more dramatic, city streets feel quieter, and even familiar parks take on a completely different character. It should come as no surprise, then, that winter has become one of the most sought-after seasons for wedding and engagement photography — not in spite of the cold, but because of it.

The softer winter light, the natural simplicity of a snow-covered landscape, and the sheer variety of what’s possible — from epic alpine backdrops to candid snowball fights — all combine to create images that are difficult to replicate at any other time of year. Below, you’ll find snow wedding pictures and engagement portraits from some of the best photographers featured on Wedding Maps, along with a few practical ideas for making the most of a winter shoot.

Images from the Wedding Maps article are provided by the photographers at Wedding Maps and used with permission.

1. Let the mountains do the talking

Snowy mountain engagement portrait by JCM Photography
Photo by JCM Photography – Jackson Hole

One of the biggest advantages of shooting in winter is access to dramatic landscapes that simply don’t exist the same way in other seasons. Snow-covered peaks and ridgelines can turn a simple portrait into something much larger than itself — and you don’t always need to be close to the camera to make it work.

Epic wide landscape engagement portrait by Bonnie Photo
Photo by Bonnie Photo
winter wedding photos in snow
Jos & Tree Woodsmith – Website | Wedding Maps Profile

Some of the most striking snowy portraits are what photographers call epic environmental portraits — where the couple appears small within the frame and the surrounding scenery plays as important a role as the subjects themselves. These images capture not just two people, but the scale and beauty of the place they’ve chosen to share together.

2. Embrace falling snow

Couple in falling snow engagement portrait by Roc Focus
Photo by Roc Focus

If you’re lucky enough to get snowfall during your session, don’t rush to find shelter. Falling snow adds atmosphere and energy to portraits in a way that can’t be recreated in post-processing. Whether you’re standing among snow-covered trees or walking a winter trail, those flakes drifting through the frame often become one of the most memorable elements of the final image.

Engagement portrait in falling snow by Charles Moll
Photo by Charles Moll
Winter wedding portrait by Kniley Photography
Image by Kniley Photography – Website | Wedding Maps Portfolio

3. Make it interactive

Couple playing in snow during engagement session by Gretchen Troop
Photo by Gretchen Troop
Candid winter portrait wedding photography
Kesha Lambert – Website | Wedding Maps Profile

Snow naturally gives couples something to do — throw a snowball, take a walk, give each other a piggyback ride, make snow angels. The goal isn’t to perform for the camera, but to simply enjoy the moment. Many couples worry about looking awkward during portrait sessions, but activities like these often lead to the most genuine reactions and some of the most natural-looking photos of the entire shoot.

Couple laughing in snow during engagement session by Green Apple Weddings
Photo by Green Apple Weddings

4. Include a meaningful winter activity

Snowshoeing engagement portrait by Larsen Photo Co
Photo by Larsen Photo Co

If you and your partner love skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, or exploring mountain towns together, don’t be afraid to incorporate that into your portraits. Bringing along ski poles, headlamps, or other gear can help create images that feel personal rather than generic. Years from now, those details may tell a more complete story about who you were at this chapter of your relationship.

5. Take advantage of winter’s natural simplicity

Clean snowy backdrop engagement portrait by In Love and Adventure
Photo by In Love and Adventure

One reason snowy portraits feel so timeless is that snow naturally simplifies a scene. Busy backgrounds disappear and the viewer’s attention stays on the people in the frame. You’ll often get a cleaner backdrop in winter than in any other season — the snow strips a scene down to its essentials. Sometimes the best move isn’t searching for the most dramatic setting possible; it’s finding a spot where the focus stays exactly where it belongs.

Simple snowy backdrop engagement portrait by BridgetQ Photography
Photo by BridgetQ Photography
Winter wedding photos 1
Ralf Czogallik – Website | Instagram

6. Seek out winter’s hidden gems

Winter wedding portrait at a unique location by Andy Hardman Photography
Photo by Andy Hardman Photography
Winter wedding photography at a scenic location
Eric McCallister – Website | Instagram

If there’s a scenic location you’ve always wanted to visit in winter, consider building your session around it. Frozen waterfalls, icy lakes, snow-covered rivers, and dramatic mountain overlooks can all make for extraordinary settings. Many of these places look completely different in winter — or may not even be accessible during the rest of the year — which makes for images that are genuinely one-of-a-kind.

Scenic winter engagement portrait by Mot Photography
Photo by Mot Photography
Winter wedding photos in a dramatic location
Pye Jirsa – Website | Instagram

7. Add a pop of color

Colorful winter engagement portrait by Tekoa Rose Photo
Photo by Tekoa Rose Photo

A snowy backdrop makes colors stand out in a way that no other setting quite matches. Bright jackets, colorful scarves, vibrant bouquets, or even a bold winter hat can create striking contrast against an otherwise neutral landscape. You don’t need to dress head-to-toe in bright colors — a single pop is usually enough to add personality and visual interest to the frame.

Bold winter engagement portrait with color contrast by Vow of the Wild
Photo by Vow of the Wild
Snow wedding pictures with color contrast
Brandon Russell – Instagram

8. Bring your dog along

Couple with their dog in a winter engagement session by Charles Moll
Photo by Charles Moll
Winter portrait photography in snow
Adrian Ong – Website | Instagram

Winter sessions can be especially fun for couples who already spend time outdoors with their pets. If your dog loves the snow, consider bringing them along for part of the shoot. It makes the experience more personal, and some of the sweetest moments often come from candid interactions with your dog mid-session.

9. Don’t overlook urban locations

Urban winter engagement portrait by Milan Lazic
Photo by Milan Lazic

Snowy portraits don’t have to happen deep in the mountains. City streets, bridges, historic neighborhoods, and downtown districts can look completely different after a fresh snowfall. For couples who love an urban setting but still want a seasonal feel, a snowy city session can offer the best of both worlds.

Winter portraits in a scenic urban location
Marlies Hartmann – Wedding Maps Profile

10. Revisit your proposal moment

Proposal-inspired winter engagement portrait by JCM Photography
Photo by JCM Photography
Romantic winter portrait photography in snow
Dave Moss – Website | Instagram

Even if your proposal happened months ago, recreating that sense of excitement can make for meaningful portraits. If you’re already visiting a scenic winter location, consider setting aside a few minutes for a proposal-inspired photo or two — it’s a natural way to revisit one of the most significant moments of your relationship while making the most of where you are.

Romantic winter proposal portrait by In Love and Adventure
Photo by In Love and Adventure

More snow wedding & engagement inspiration

Here are more images from some of the talented photographers at Wedding Maps to spark ideas for your own winter shoot.

Snowy engagement photos in Gettysburg by SMJ Photography
Photo by SMJ Photography
Winter engagement portrait by Milan Lazic
Photo by Milan Lazic
Snowy engagement portrait by Vow of the Wild
Photo by Vow of the Wild
Winter engagement portrait by SMJ Photography
Photo by SMJ Photography
Minnesota winter wedding portrait by Andy Hardman Photography
Photo by Andy Hardman Photography
Snowy engagement session by Authentic Collective
Photo by Authentic Collective
Winter engagement portrait by Bonnie Photo
Photo by Bonnie Photo
Snowy engagement portrait by BridgetQ Photography
Photo by BridgetQ Photography
Vertical winter engagement portrait by Crissorama
Photo by Crissorama
Snowy engagement portrait by Francis Sylvest
Photo by Francis Sylvest
Winter engagement portrait by Francis Sylvest
Photo by Francis Sylvest
Winter engagement portrait by Life and Lights Photography
Photo by Life and Lights Photography
Wide snow engagement portrait by Roc Focus
Photo by Roc Focus
Winter engagement portrait by Stefani Ciotti Photography
Photo by Stefani Ciotti
Colorful winter engagement portrait by Tekoa Rose Photo
Photo by Tekoa Rose Photo
Mountain winter engagement portrait by Vows and Peaks
Photo by Vows and Peaks
Snowy peak engagement portrait by Vows and Peaks
Photo by Vows and Peaks
Winter engagement portrait by The Greens Photo
Photo by The Greens Photo
Playful winter engagement portrait by Gretchen Troop
Photo by Gretchen Troop
Minnesota winter wedding portrait by Andy Hardman Photography
Photo by Andy Hardman Photography
Snowy engagement portrait by Authentic Collective
Photo by Authentic Collective
Shivani Reddy

Shivani Reddy

Shivani wants to live in a world where laughter is the cure to pretty much everything. Since she can't claim "Serial Bingewatcher" as an occupation, she'll settle for wedding/portrait photographer at Lin and Jirsa & marketing coordinator here at SLR Lounge. For those rare moments when you won't find a camera in her hand, she will be dancing, eating a donut, or most likely watching Seinfeld. Follow her on Instagram: @shivalry_inc

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