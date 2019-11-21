So it’s ironic timing that as I release a write up on working with RAW files on your mobile devices in Adobe, that they simultaneously release their roadmap for the rest of 2019 and 2020 in regards to Photoshop on the iPad. As I had mentioned in the referenced article (link below), when Photoshop for the iPad was released, it was met with a mix of excitement, and a LOT of resentment. Lets face it, the initial feedback, before people had even really used it, was pretty toxic and negative. Like most things on the internet, people tend to leap before they look, and yes, the app is missing a lot, but it’s also a 1st gen app that has a lot of power and functionality, with a LOT more coming. They said it at Adobe MAX, and now they’ve reiterated it with this new Roadmap.

So where are they and where is the app headed? Let’s dive into it all bit by bit

Where Photoshop on iPad is Now and What’s up for the rest of 2019?

While a lot of functionality is available in the iPad version, there’s equally a lot still missing when compared to the desktop 2020 Photoshop. Adobe’s only started to scratch the surface of what’s possible with the app, and claim that “Your experience, your feedback and your point of view has always been a critical part of our process, and we take that very seriously as we chart a path forward with the iPad.” So, before the year is out, Adobe is bringing several powerful features from the desktop versions to the mobile apps, including access to _ALL_ Adobe Fonts on your iOS device