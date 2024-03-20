Outdoor photographers quickly learn that capturing breathtaking moments often requires venturing into challenging environments. Whether it’s hiking through rugged terrain, surfing in the ocean, or snowboarding down a mountain slope, action cameras are invaluable tools for documenting these adventures. However, with great adventure comes great risk to our gear. That’s where action camera protectors come into play. We’ll explore 5 worthwhile action camera protectors tailored for adventurous photographers to keep gear stays safe while getting the shot.

What Are Action Camera Protectors?

Simply put, action camera protectors are specialized accessories designed to safeguard action cameras from damage during outdoor adventures and activities. Typically made from durable materials such as polycarbonate, silicone, or tempered glass, these protectors shield the camera body and lens from impacts, scratches, water, dust, and other environmental hazards. They come in various forms, including transparent cases, lens covers, and screen protectors, each serving to safeguard different parts of the camera. Action camera protectors are essential for preserving the integrity and functionality of your device.

Action Cameras Are Tough. Do They Really Need Action Camera Protectors?

It’s true that most action cameras, from GoPro to Insta360 or DJI Osmo Action cameras, are designed to withstand the elements, but they’re not indestructible. From accidental drops to exposure to water, dust, and extreme temperatures, these devices face numerous risks during outdoor excursions. Action camera protectors serve as a crucial line of defense, shielding your gear from damage and prolonging its lifespan.

Criteria for Selecting the Best Action Camera Protectors

Here are some basic points to consider when determining which protector is best for your action camera.

Durability

When selecting a protector, prioritize those made from robust materials such as polycarbonate or silicone. These materials offer superior impact resistance, ensuring your camera remains intact even in the face of unexpected falls or collisions.

Waterproofing

Given the prevalence of water-based activities in outdoor photography, opt for protectors with waterproof or water-resistant properties. This feature not only safeguards your camera from moisture but also allows you to capture stunning underwater shots without worry.

Compatibility

Ensure the protector is compatible with your specific action camera model. A snug fit is essential for maximum protection and functionality.

Ease of Use

Look for protectors that are easy to install and remove, allowing for hassle-free operation in the field. Additionally, consider whether the protector provides convenient access to camera controls and ports, enabling seamless shooting without compromising protection.

Overview of the Top 5 Action Camera Protectors

With that out of the way, let’s jump into our selection of the best action camera protectors.

1. Silicone Case & Tempered Glass Screen Protector for GoPro

We’ve become accustomed to relying on customer reviews for verifying the credibility of the sellers and products we purchase online. For the most part, the system works, especially when the field sample is sizable. Such is the case with this silicone case and tempered glass screen protector for GoPro bundle.

Silicon Case

A best seller on Amazon with 4.6 score based on nearly 3.8k ratings, the FitStill Silicone Case is compatible with the GoPro Hero 12/11/10/9 Black camera frame, and it includes a small side door for easy charging accessibility. The sleek-designed case can help prevent dust and splash water stains from entering the camera, but it is not meant to be used as a fully waterproof device. If you’re using a GoPro Hero 12, however, you’re already covered for up to a water depth of 33 feet. Any more than that, and you’ll need special housing.

Tempered Glass

In addition to the case, a two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors will help you keep your GoPro lens and touchscreen safe from scratches and scuffs. It’s worth noting that the glass protectors feature “anti-fingerprint and anti-reflective coatings” to help keep your shots clean and clear.

We’ve shared a specific product that is compatible with GoPro’s latest offering as an example, but the key takeaway here is adding a tempered glass screen protector to your action camera’s lens and touchscreen, whatever brand you use. Its importance places it at the top of the must-have action camera protectors list.

2. Tempered Glass Screen Protector for DJI Osmo 4 Action Camera

Similar to the protective glass mentioned above, this lens and screen protector for the DJI Osmo 4 Action Camera promises great results as well. Similar to the GoPro, installing the screen protectors for the DJI Osmo 4 Action camera is hassle free with the right kit. The protectors linked here boast a tempered glass with “9H Hardness,” which means it underwent a longer tempering time and has a higher hardness level as a result. This extra hardness is meant to help these action camera protectors keep your camera safe from scratches, scuffs, and high impact drops. Additionally, the silicone lens cap offers further protection when the camera is not in use. The glass is only 0.3mm thick, which means you should have crystal clear shots, not to mention what you see on the screens.

3. Waterproof Carrying Case for Action Cameras

When we set out on our search for the best action camera protectors, part of the criteria we set focused on value. This works in both cost-to-functionality as well as functionality for multiple brands or applications.

Waterproof Carrying Case

One of the first results to turn up for a waterproof carrying case, the Smatree Waterproof Hard Case is compatible with GoPro, DJI Osmo, and more. Within the pre-cut, thickly padded, waterproof case you’ll find room for your action camera, extra batteries, SD cards, and accessories. The exterior (available in black, orange, or green) is made of fall-resistant ABS material, so it’s built to last and offers antishock protection to reduce the impact if you drop the case in a rough spot. Lastly, the case is highly portable (14cm/5.5” x 24.5cm/9.6” x 7cm/2.8”) and lightweight (1.1 pounds).

Again, you can find similar cases from other brands at a variety of price points. For what this case offers, reviews back its quality and the price is fair. The important thing is that you get a solid carrying case for taking your action camera on the road.

4. Hard Shell Carrying Case for DJI Osmo Action 3 or Action 4

Not all cases need to be waterproof, of course (although moisture proof is still a thing, and it’s covered here). Take the Tomat DJI Osmo 4 Action carrying case, for instance. This case has been specifically designed for DJI’s action camera and accessories, and it’s the perfect carrying solution to keep the camera safe during travel. The shockproof double-layer Lycra lining will reduce the impact in the event that you drop it. Further, the mesh pocket and precut inlay will keep the camera (it can fit with a protective case on), extension rod, batteries, and more, safe and snug.

The case weighs in at 1.19lbs, and it measures 258cm/10.2” x 205cm/8.1” x 60cm/2.4”, making it a highly portable option, especially with the optional hand or shoulder straps.

5. Protective Housing for Deep Water Diving

For those who require waterproof protection for dives deeper than the 33’ covered by the GoPro Hero 12 or similar cameras, get ahold of dedicated protection. GoPro, specifically, offers affordable, heavy duty deep dive protection with their brand of protective housing. This special housing is compatible with the HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black and HERO10 Black only, and it offers waterproof protection down to 196ft (60m). Other features include a skeleton backdoor, mounting buckle and thumb screw. Also, the front LCD screen remains accessible for viewing, and a skeleton backdoor allows for better audio capture and easy access to the camera’s touch screen. Finally, a flat glass lens makes for sharp, high-quality images above and below water

FAQs for Action Camera Protectors

1. How do I install my action camera protector?

If we’re talking about installing the lens and screen protectors, we’ll need to follow these basic steps:

Wash your hands.

Safely clean the camera and its lens and screens, being careful to fully remove any dirt that might be present. Most protectors include some cleaning products like dust stickers, wet wipes and dry cleaning paper.

Follow the guides (if available) and choose the appropriate protector for each lens or screen.

Remove the cover from the protector and place it on the lens or screen

Smooth it down using the dry cloth until it’s fully adhered and bubble-free.

2. Do action camera protectors affect image quality?

Action camera protectors typically do not significantly affect image quality when properly chosen and installed. High-quality protectors are designed to be transparent and optically clear. This ensures minimal distortion or interference with the camera’s lens. However, poor-quality or improperly fitted protectors may introduce issues such as glare, reflections, or reduced sharpness. For this reason, select protectors specifically designed for your camera model and made from quality materials like tempered glass or optical-grade plastics. Additionally, ensure a snug and precise fit without obstructing the lens or sensors. While some protectors may include additional features like anti-glare coatings or UV filters, their impact on image quality generally qualifies as negligible. Overall, with careful selection and installation, action camera protectors should not significantly compromise the clarity or sharpness of your footage.

3. How do I protect my action camera lens?

You should protect your action camera lens to ensure clear, high-quality footage and to extend the lifespan of your device. One of the most effective ways to safeguard your camera lens involves using a lens protector or filter. These transparent covers shield the lens from scratches, dust, and impact damage without compromising image quality. Additionally, when not in use, always store your action camera in a protective case or pouch to prevent accidental bumps or knocks. During outdoor activities, stay mindful of your surroundings and avoid exposing the lens to harsh conditions such as sand, water, or extreme temperatures whenever possible. Regularly clean the lens using a soft, lint-free cloth to remove any dirt or smudges that may impair image clarity. Adopt these proactive measures to help effectively protect your action camera lens and ensure optimal performance for all your adventures.

Recommendations and Conclusion

That wraps our action camera protector recommendations for adventurous photographers who use action cameras like those listed above. As noted, important elements to look out for when choosing action camera protectors include durability, waterproofing, and compatibility. Together, these qualities will ensure that your gear stays safe and secure no matter where your adventures take you. Depending on where you purchase your protectors, customer service may vary, but you can purchase the items listed above from fairly reliable marketplaces. Ultimately, the best action camera protector for you will depend on your specific needs, priorities, and budget. By investing in a quality protector, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing that your gear is well-protected, allowing you to focus on capturing unforgettable moments in the great outdoors.