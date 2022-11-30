WordPress is our recommended blogging platform for a variety of reasons, one of which is its extensive library of 3rd party plugins. These plugins make life easier for us bloggers and photographers, with functionality ranging from aesthetics to SEO. However, the problems with any extensive library are saturation and convolution. For example, there are 18 Twitter-related plugins, 19 Facebook plugins, and dozens of SEO-related plugins. So this article is intended to serve as a guide through the jungle. Here are the Best WordPress Plugins for Photographers. We’ll review the following types of plugins:

Site Management WordPress Plugins

Workflow WordPress Plugins

Social Media WordPress Plugins

Photo Gallery WordPress Plugins

Note: This article was originally published in 2014 and updated in 2022.

Site Management WordPress Plugins

Here are the Best WordPress Plugins for Photographers when it comes to site management. A few of these, such as Akismet, Yoast, and Broken Links Checker are considered must-haves, while others like Gravity Forms and Duplicate Page should be used when appropriate. If you feel that I’ve left out some important ones, feel free to comment with recommendations in the comment section of this article.

As we mentioned in our article on the top SEO mistakes photographers make, adding Alt text is an important part of image SEO. Instead of having to type in specific alt text each time, this plugin automatically adds image attributes such as Image Title, Image Caption, Description And Alt Text from Image Filename. The plugin can update image attributes for both new images and existing images in the media library.

The Akismet WordPress plugin ships with WordPress 2.0 and later by default, but make sure you activate it and input your API Key. If you’re tired of all of that comment and trackback spam, Automatic Kismet (Akismet for short), is your no-brainer solution. If, for some reason, you don’t have the plugin, you can download it here

Our favorite SEO plugin for your WordPress website is the Yoast SEO Plugin. This plugin is another must-have for anyone running a WordPress blog. You can download it here and check out its extensive full list of features. The most notable features are 1) Automatic optimization titles for search engines, 2) automatic generation of META tags, and 3) inclusion/exclusion of categories, archives and other pages to avoid duplicate content.

An alternative would be the All in one SEO plugin , which also has all of the main features you need. Definitely choose one or the other!

Broken Link Checker Broken Links, i.e. links that lead to an error or unavailable content, hurt you in two ways. First off, they reflect poorly on the content of your site, as it makes the information you present seem outdated and/or inaccurate. Secondly, it hurts your SEO, as you get dinged by search engines for every broken link on your site. The hard part about managing broken links is that the process of the link becoming broken is not controlled by you. If the webmaster or the site owner decides to change the URL or remove a page, a broken link is generated. With Broken Links Checker, you can avoid these problems, as it warns you in the dashboard of your WordPress site when your site contains a broken link. Duplicate Page Sometimes you want to duplicate a page instead of creating a new one. his plugin makes that process as easy as a click instead of having to copy and paste over all of the content into a new post. This is particularly useful if you’ve customized the formatting of a page and want to simply duplicate and replace some or all of the content.

Workflow WordPress Plugins

Here are the WordPress Plugins for Photographers that can help you in your workflow. However, they may not be necessary depending on your particular workflow and client management system.

Give your clients an easy way to see when you are available and to contact you about shooting. This plugin give your website a simple booking system that your clients can use to setup shoots with you.

This is actually a paid plugin, but Gravity Forms provides a look and feel that the other free form plugins just won’t provide. If you have any kind of form on your site, whether it be a contact form, an album order form, or any other form, Gravity Forms will give it sleek functionality and aesthetics. With conditional fields (fields that appear only when a certain other value in the form is selected) and validation (functionality that does not allow the form to be submitted unless certain forms are filled out correctly) these forms are worth the small price.

A functional alternative to this plugin is Contact Form 7, which is not as intuitive to set up but offers enough features and community support to get the job done.

I don’t know about you but I am always starting new posts for my blog and scheduling them ahead of time. This plugin makes it easy to visually see when your posts are scheduled and drag-n-drop to make changes to your publishing schedule.

Social Media WordPress Plugins

Social Media is one of the most effective forms of marketing for photographers. These plugins help you integrate your social media accounts with your website and make your content easier to share on different networks.

Instagram is still a critical portfolio of a photographer’s work and an important marketing tool. This plugin displays Instagram posts from your Instagram accounts, either in the same single feed or in multiple different ones. Related Reading: How to Make Instagram Reels with Photos

Social snap is a powerful WordPress plugin that helps make the sharing of your content easy. Here are the primary features:

Allow visitors to share your posts and pages.

Display social links that automatically display followers counts.

Automatically post on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn when you publish new posts.

Analytics

Automatically post old posts on social networks.

Click to Tweet

More

Remember to also read our article on how to How To Get Facebook Mobile To Upload Your Images In High Quality.

Pinterest is a great platform for discovering the work of photographers. This plugin makes it easy for your users to pin images from your website. Read our article on Pinterest marketing for photographers for more information.

Photo Gallery WordPress Plugins

Below are the best WordPress Plugins for Photographers when it comes to photo galleries. You likely won’t need more than one Photo Gallery WordPress Plugin. So experiment with the following plugins and choose the one or two that you need for your blogging and content creation workflow.

The Modula Plugin checks all of our boxes for a photo gallery WordPress plugin in terms of aesthetics and options. It speeds up our blogging workflow by makes image spreads easy-to-create and modify. This ultimately results in a better overall display of our images and better storytelling. See our full Modula Review

NextGEN Gallery is a WordPress plugin that allows you to create lookbooks, image galleries, and slideshows. With this plugin, you can easily add images and videos to your website, and re-arrange them into albums. You can also customize the look and feel of your galleries, and add social sharing buttons to make it easy for visitors to share your content. NextGEN Gallery is a great way to showcase your photos and videos, and add some personality to your website.

Envira Gallery is a responsive, user-friendly WordPress gallery plugin with the following features:

Drag-and-Drop WordPress Gallery Builder

Custom themes for each WordPress gallery

Gallery Templates

Responsive Mobile Friendly

Albums & Tags

Social Media Integration

Ecommerce Store

Watermark & Protection

Slideshow & Fullscreen

Deeplinking & Pagination

Video Support

This is the ultimate WordPress gallery/slideshow plugin. Not only is it completely SEO friendly, but it is also completely Responsive. That means that it will work on any sized screen. In the age of tablets and smartphones this is a must for photographer websites.

What do you guys think? What other great WordPress plugins did we leave out? Leave a comment and let us know about any plugins that you use on your photography website.