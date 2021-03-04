In this video from Jerry Ghionis & B&H, Jerry is going to give you five tips on corrective posing that will help you bring out the best in someone with challenging features. Jerry is a portrait, fashion, and wedding photographer that’s been photographing and teaching for almost 30 years. Without giving away all the secrets and info we’ll just quickly detail the tips Jerry will cover with examples for you below;

#1 How to minimize a large head or a large forehead.

If you want to de-emphasize this area, there’s a couple of things that you can do. You can just simply crop it, you can push it away from the camera and away from the light If you want to de-emphasize something, or you can simply bring the chin up.

#2 De-emphasizing a long or crooked nose

Apart from doing this in Photoshop and Liquify– you need to bring the chin up. Now, of course, you don’t want to shoot into the nostril, so be careful of that and how far you go

#3 How to minimize pronounced ears.

What can we do to minimize the size of ears for someone who’s uncomfortable with them? Well, there’s a few things you can do. You can use a slightly wider angle lens, you can turn the face on a bit of an angle. or if you’re shooting with lighting you can position the ear within shadow in your background.

#4 How do you minimize one eye being larger than the other?

It’s actually very common. What you want to do is, arguably, never have your subject perfectly to the camera. The small eye should be closer to the camera, and that way you’ll just balance up the scales a little bit.

#5 How do you add mystique in the eyes?

How do you add mystique in the eyes on demand? Breathe in deeply and it’s nearly impossible to look bored…and then you can even do the actual little hint of a squint at the peak of that as well.

Be sure to watch the full video to get to all the tips in detail and see Jerry’s examples of the good & bad poses, with many demonstrated by Jerry himself! If you have any other posing tips be sure to let us know your favorites in the comments below, and be sure to visit Jerry’s website for more tips and breathtaking examples.

*Shared with Permission