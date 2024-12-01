When it comes to producing great newborn photography images, creative newborn photography props and ideas can be the difference between an amateur photo and a high-quality, professional photo. Afterall, you could have all of the best camera gear, lighting gear, and even photographic knowledge in the world but still end up with boring, unoriginal newborn photography. On the other hand, you could be a beginner and get great newborn photography imagery with some creativity, attention to detail and planning. The following article will walk you through a few Newborn Photography Props and Ideas to get you started.

Basic Newborn Photography Props

Before we get into the creative props, let’s start with a list of basic, must-have props for newborn photography sessions. Further down the list are the more creative newborn and baby photo props to consider.

1. Hats and Headbands as Newborn Photography Props

Hats can make great newborn photo props. You can color match with the background and the overall scene, all while keeping the baby nice and warm with a soft beanie or cute hat. The baby hat and diaper cover combination was purchased here on Beautiful Photo Props (one of our favorite stores for newborn props).

The hat works particularly well with the tummy newborn pose.

2. Wraps, Blankets, Bowls, Rompers and Swaddles as Newborn Photography Props

Wraps, Baby Blankets, Rompers, Bowls and Swaddles help create colorful and cute newborn photography imagery. These are particularly useful because they allow you to cover the newborn’s private parts, skin discoloration, or rashes easily and quickly. With diaper covers, you can simply leave the diaper on, making for a much easier and cleaner shoot.

In contrast, nude newborn baby photos require 1) placing the baby’s legs in the perfect position, 2) photographing from creative angles, or 3) or 3 cropping off certain parts of the newborn image. For information on how to swaddle, where to buy cute, safe, and unique props and outfits, check out our Newborn Photography Workshop.

All items in the images above can be purchased at Beautiful Photo Props.

3. Baskets and Bowls

Baskets and Bowls are cute photo props because they give the viewer perspective on just how tiny the newborn is. It’s this short time period in their lives that parents of newborns will want to remember forever.

The good thing is cute baskets and bowls can be purchased at almost any craft store for very low prices. Below are a couple examples of using baskets as a newborn photography prop.

4. Hanging Stork Sacks

Hanging Stork sacks play on the old story of the stork bringing the baby into the world. These sacks can make for very cute newborn photo props, but be sure to use proper safety for your baby. Make sure you realize that most of these newborn photos are composites, and they should be a combination of multiple photographs. See the newborn images below for an example, courtesy of Amanda Rachael Photography of Bella Bun.

5. Newborn Props Based Around Hobbies (Music Sets)

The following images were sent to us courtesy of Bree Franklin Photography. Her creative newborn photos below are centered around the concept of music. Notice how she puts safety first in her imagery and uses the technique of compositing images to achieve her final vision.





6. Hammock

Hammocks are cute photo props that also must be executed with safety first. See the image below and the use of the Bella Bun to safely support the newborn baby.

7. Movie Newborn Photo Props (Star Wars)

If you’re looking to think outside of the box, consider some of your favorite hobbies. If you guys have a favorite movie or show, consider incorporating elements of that movie or show in your newborn photography. The more you customize your newborn props to fit your personality, the more meaning these images will have for you and your family in the long run. Take a look at this awesome newborn photo below by Emma June Photography

8. Holiday Newborn Photo Props

If you like a particular holiday or if it just happens to be that time of the year, you can find a lot of holiday outfits and props to fit any scene for your newborn photography. You can find their props for sale over on Etsy.

Check out these awesome images below by Ten Toes Photography and Gina Raw Miller Photography.

9. Superhero Newborn Photo Props

Okay … now these are creative! Take a look at these custom superhero outfits for newborns by Goodger Photography (Images of Love). Besides being adorable they are incredibly unique and surprisingly affordable over on Etsy.

10. Travel and Luggage

If you’ve got the travel bug, you might want to consider incorporating luggage, books, and other elements of travel. For this image, Pye’s wife used to live in Paris and it holds a special place in her heart. This is why we incorporated Parisian elements into this image below. We cover the set up, lighting, posing, post production for this image in our Newborn Photography Workshop.

