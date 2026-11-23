Datacolor SpyderPro — $189 during the Black Friday sale (regularly $269), with new Deeper Calibration feature.

If your edits look right on your monitor and wrong everywhere else, the problem is rarely your eye. It is your display. An uncalibrated monitor shifts color, brightness, and contrast in ways no amount of careful editing can fix, and it is one of the few problems in a photography workflow you can solve once, properly, with the right tool.

That is why Datacolor’s Black Friday sale is worth a look this year. From November 23 through November 30, Datacolor is discounting eight of its color-management tools — from the entry-level SpyderExpress at $89 to the LightColor Meter at $284 — with savings up to $115 and discounts up to 40% off. No promo code is needed; the sale prices are reflected at checkout during the sale window. Plus you’ll get free shipping!

All eight deals at a glance

Here is the full sale in one place. Every price below was supplied by Datacolor for November 23–30.

The biggest dollar saving is the LightColor Meter ($115 off). The deepest percentage discount is the ColorReader Pro (40% off). For most photographers, though, the standout is the SpyderPro.

Start with your display: SpyderExpress, Spyder, and SpyderPro

Every image you deliver passes through your monitor, so display calibration is where color accuracy starts. Datacolor has three levels on sale, and the right one depends on how color-critical your work is.

SpyderExpress — $89 (regularly $119). The simplest way in. If you have never calibrated a display, this is the place to start: get your monitor to a known, accurate baseline instead of guessing. Software upgradeable when you’re ready.

Spyder — $129 (regularly $169). The step-up for photographers who edit regularly and want a more complete calibration routine for everyday photo work. Software upgradeable when you’re ready.

SpyderPro — $189 (regularly $269). For color-critical work. This is the one Datacolor is leading with this Black Friday, and for good reason (see below).

The headliner: SpyderPro – with new Deeper Calibration

The SpyderPro now features Deeper Calibration, which uses a more powerful calibration engine that measures far more points across the grayscale and corrects color cast at each one. Datacolor says that it delivers an average of 30%+ better accuracy compared to Standard Calibration, with even greater gains depending on display type. What you get is improved red-green and blue-yellow tint, white-point error, and grayscale accuracy, plus cleaner shadows and a detailed calibration report. Standard Calibration, by comparison, provides accuracy, fast. For photographers whose work is judged on skin tones, product color, and print matching — wedding, portrait, and commercial work in particular — that improvement lands exactly where small color errors are most visible. At $189, $80 off its regular price, it is the strongest display deal in this sale.

Fix color on set, not in post: LightColor Meter, Spyder Checkr, and Spyder Checkr Video

Datacolor Spyder Checkr — $99 during the sale (regularly $139).

Calibration does not stop at the monitor. The less color and light you have to rescue in post, the faster and more consistent your editing becomes.

LightColor Meter — $284 (regularly $399, save $115). Measure the light and color temperature you are actually shooting in, so exposure and color decisions on set are based on a reading, not a guess. This is the largest dollar discount in the entire sale.

Spyder Checkr — $99 (regularly $139). A color reference target for camera color. Photograph it in your lighting, build an accurate starting point for your files, and keep color consistent from shoot to shoot and camera to camera.

Spyder Checkr Video — $89.99 (regularly $129.99). The video counterpart. If you shoot hybrid photo and video, it brings the same reference-based approach to your video color, so stills and footage start from a consistent place.

Datacolor LightColor Meter with its app — $284 during the sale (regularly $399), the biggest dollar saving in the lineup.

Match real-world color: ColorReader and ColorReader Pro

Datacolor ColorReader Pro with its color-matching app — $149 during the sale (regularly $249).

Not every color problem lives on a screen. ColorReader tools identify and match colors in the real world — useful for photographers who work with brands, products, sets, and locations where a specific color has to be right, not approximately right.

ColorReader — $69 (regularly $99). The lowest-priced item in the sale and an easy add-on if you have ever needed to identify a color accurately instead of eyeballing it.

ColorReader Pro — $149 (regularly $249, save $100). The professional version, and at 40% off, the deepest discount Datacolor is offering this Black Friday. If you have been considering the Pro, this is the price that makes the decision easy.

Which one should you buy?

You have never calibrated your monitor: Start with SpyderExpress ($89) or Spyder ($129). Either one is a major step up from an uncalibrated display. And you can upgrade your software any time.

Color is central to the work you sell: Go straight to SpyderPro ($189). The Deeper Calibration improvement is the reason to buy this year rather than wait.

You want consistency from capture to edit: Pair a Spyder ($129) with Spyder Checkr ($99) for stills, or Spyder Checkr Video ($89.99) if video is part of your work.

You shoot in mixed or changing light: Add the LightColor Meter ($284). At $115 off, Black Friday is the most affordable entry point it has had in this sale.

You need to match physical colors: ColorReader ($69) for occasional use, ColorReader Pro ($149) if you will use it in standalone mode without the app.

Sale details

Datacolor’s Black Friday 2026 sale runs from Monday, November 23 through Monday, November 30, 2026. All eight prices in this article are the direct sale prices for that window — no promo code was provided for this sale. When the sale ends after November 30, prices return to the regular prices listed above.

Shop the sale: Here

If accurate color has been on your “I should fix that” list, this is the week to fix it. A calibrated display, a reference target in your bag, and a meter reading you can trust will do more for the consistency of your work than another preset pack ever will — and none of these tools will be cheaper once November 30 passes.