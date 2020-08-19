In name, it would seem the only real difference between black & white or color photography deals primarily with hue. If you’ve ever tried your hand at capturing both styles of photos, however, you know there are several distinct differences between monochromatic and full color pictures. The more you begin to understand these differences, the more you realize why some photographers prefer shooting in one style over the other.

You can find examples of color or black & white photography in most every genre, from architectural and commercial to fashion and weddings, but there’s one genre, in particular, which the characteristics of black and white photos suite particularly well: landscape photography.

Black and white landscape photos make exceptional use of the compositional advantages of a monochromatic palette. In the absence of color, compositional elements like tone, form, texture and contrast take on added significance. There’s an art to seeing the world in color while envisioning how the aforementioned elements will translate into black and white. Some scenes, for example, offer a wider range of tonal values than others, making them ideal for black and white photos.

We compiled the following list of photographers to inspire your next adventure, whether it be on a socially distant road trip or a walk around the neighborhood. Enjoy!

Conclusion

I hope this collection of black and white landscape photos will help inspire your next adventure, whether you’re hitting the road or taking a walk. If you’ve never tried capturing black and white photos (or capturing color photos for the purpose of editing them as black and white photos), I highly recommend you give it a go. Modern digital photographers have the benefit of shooting in color (ideally using the RAW file format) and choosing to convert the image at a later time, so it’s a win-win. If you’re interested in diving deeper into your photography education, be sure to check out our Premium subscriptions, which offer streaming access to over 30 workshops, training systems, and more.