10 Black and White Landscape Photos to Inspire Your Adventures
In name, it would seem the only real difference between black & white or color photography deals primarily with hue. If you’ve ever tried your hand at capturing both styles of photos, however, you know there are several distinct differences between monochromatic and full color pictures. The more you begin to understand these differences, the more you realize why some photographers prefer shooting in one style over the other.
You can find examples of color or black & white photography in most every genre, from architectural and commercial to fashion and weddings, but there’s one genre, in particular, which the characteristics of black and white photos suite particularly well: landscape photography.
Black and white landscape photos make exceptional use of the compositional advantages of a monochromatic palette. In the absence of color, compositional elements like tone, form, texture and contrast take on added significance. There’s an art to seeing the world in color while envisioning how the aforementioned elements will translate into black and white. Some scenes, for example, offer a wider range of tonal values than others, making them ideal for black and white photos.
We compiled the following list of photographers to inspire your next adventure, whether it be on a socially distant road trip or a walk around the neighborhood. Enjoy!
Chuck Kimmerle: Website | Instagram
Richard Walker: Website | Instagram
After my early morning bluebell shoot at Dockey Wood last weekend (see previous upload) I had a nice stroll around Ivinghoe Beacon where I stumbled upon this little fella sprouting out of the side of the hill. The early morning clouds were stunning and I could see right away that this would work in black and white. www.richardwalkerphotography.co.uk www.facebook.com/dkiphotography #blackandwhite #tree #lonetree #clouds #hill #ivinghoebeacon
Michael Kenna: Website | Instagram
#michaelkenna #huangshan #china
John Sexton: Website | Instagram
Trees, Blowing Snow, Yosemite Valley, California I have some exciting news to share. I will be teaching alongside an outstanding group of photographers at the Out of Yosemite Landscape Photography Conference February 5-9, 2020 in Yosemite Valley. Spaces are filling fast. Reserve by Monday, October 7th to save $250, and use the discount code SEXTON. Instructors: Michael Frye, Charles Cramer, Alan Ross, William Neill, Jack Curran, Charlotte Hamilton Gibb, Colleen Miniuk, Jennifer King, Colleen Miniuk, Alex Noriega, Matt Payne, Harold Davis, Tim Cooper, and me, John Sexton. @outofchicago #blackandwhitephotography #landscape #johnsexton #ventaneditions #yosemite #sierra
Matt Black: Website | Instagram
Hannah Price: Website | Instagram
Sean Tucker: Website | Instagram
Same spot as yesterday, just a little more abstract :) #blackandwhite #blackandwhitephotography #lightandshadow #protectyourhighlights #embraceyourshadows #ricoh #grist #grsnaps #ricohgr3 #lightroommobile #instagram #london #wandsworth #shapes #shadows #tiles #abstract
Phil Penman: Website | Instagram
Rama Benlantara: Instagram
Jeffrey Conley: Website | Instagram
This print, "Falling Water", is one of the most recent photographs to be included in my upcoming exhibition. The photograph is from a trip to Iceland a few months ago. I can't wait to get back there again! – This is a newly printed 21×25 inch platinum/ palladium print. I've been incredibly busy in the darkroom for the last couple of months- getting ready for a large exhibition of my work entitled "Reverence" at @peterfettermangallery in Santa Monica, California. The opening reception is this coming Saturday, December 16th from 4:00 – 7:00pm. Please join us if you are in the area! The exhibition runs through March 10, 2018. – I am also pleased to announce that my second book, "Reverence", published by Nazraeli Press, will be released in January, 2018. Many exciting things going on! More to come… . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #gelatinsilverprint #platinumprint #selfportrait #platinumpalladiumprint #platinumprint #alternativeprocess #darkroomphotography #darkroomprint #blackandwhitephotography #analogprint #everydayisearthday #stayandwander #aov #exploretocreate #CreateExplore #bwphoto #artofvisuals #exploreeverything #adventurethatislife #abstractrealism #abstractart #whyihike #film #iceland #icelandwaterfall #minimalist
Conclusion
I hope this collection of black and white landscape photos will help inspire your next adventure, whether you’re hitting the road or taking a walk. If you’ve never tried capturing black and white photos (or capturing color photos for the purpose of editing them as black and white photos), I highly recommend you give it a go. Modern digital photographers have the benefit of shooting in color (ideally using the RAW file format) and choosing to convert the image at a later time, so it’s a win-win. If you’re interested in diving deeper into your photography education, be sure to check out our Premium subscriptions, which offer streaming access to over 30 workshops, training systems, and more.
