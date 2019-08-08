15 Professional Photographers Tell Us Things You Don’t Need to Buy

In our never-ending quest to help others not repeat our mistakes, we recently asked a group of photographers about the gear they purchased early in their careers as professional photographers. We asked what they purchased and, in reality, didn’t need, never used, and would advise photographers newer to the industry against purchasing. Read on … Because, well, we don’t want you to buy something that you really don’t need!

Dave & Abby Moss – Website | Instagram

“Pretty much all of our big studio strobe off-camera lighting equipment. We had 6 strobes, Parabolic Light Modifiers, endless umbrellas, and soft-boxes, brought them along for one wedding season and then realized how much of a nightmare they were to move around. Our lighting kit has shrunk to a few Speedlight flashes and Magmods now, and we rarely even use stands, just clamping our lights to things in the venue instead. Less is more, it frees us up to focus on the moments instead of the technical.”

Dave Shay – Website | Instagram

“Fancy editing software. I spent so much time trying to make garbage photos look good rather than learning how to create better images in-camera.”

Chasnie Vinson – Website | Instagram

“We have several things we bought that didn’t need and were pointless, big studio lights, giant softboxes, super heavy-duty light stands with boom arms, etc, however, my 70-200 lens would be my choice, just because it was so hard to move away from the zoom lens and move to primes only. It was too easy to use a zoom lens and not move my feet, and became a crutch for me to rely on. Not that all zoom lenses should be removed from your bag, but learning how to shoot with a prime lens will really up your game and helps you see compositions much faster. You should choose a focal length for the qualities that focal length can provide, not to get you closer or farther away from what you are trying to shoot. Use your lens for what it is designed for and your feet to zoom.”

Anna Nguyen Stratton – Website | Instagram

“1 continuing purchase I will never EVER regret is hiring an assistant to lug my gear around and hold a light. It’s so freeing to just have a few things you don’t need to think about – like if you’re in the zone and walk the clients 200+ Ft down the beach or trek with them through from fields your gear follows you because an assistant is in charge of it.

My bigger regret is buying gear (like studio lights, multiple flashes, or large modifiers) before knowing how to use them. I ended up selling gear at a loss and then rebuying it later because I know how to use it correctly now.”

Amii & Andy Kauth – Website | Instagram

“We used to haul a large strobe and accompanying battery pack all over the place (desert hikes, up mountains and hillsides, etc.). Now that we’ve learned to master light (and realized how tiring it is to lug that setup around), we’ll use one or two speedlights (max). So much easier to carry; it’s so true that you can create amazing photographs with basic gear and one light (we tend to favor the Nikon SB-910). And, more often than not, for outdoor portrait sessions, we typically use natural light right up to sunset. The above photograph is natural light (silhouette + a piece of copper pipe).”

Sean LeBlanc – Website | Instagram

“An equipment purchase that I didn’t really use was a multi-colored video light. I thought I would be able to boost my creative portraits with the option to use all the colors of a rainbow in a continuous light stream. What I found was the video light just wasn’t powerful enough to overcome the natural light I was working with. I would have to hold the light very close to my subjects in order to make use of it. Eventually, I stopped bringing my multi-colored video light along to weddings and portrait sessions. Now I use MagMod products to shape and color the light coming from my off-camera flashes. I can control the flash power with the flick of a dial on my camera and control the color and light spread using MagMod’s light shaping products.”

Megan Allen – Website | Instagram

“24-70 and 70-200. I know that will make people cringe, but I spent so much money on those two lenses when I was starting out. Instead of investing in those, I could have saved so much money by using primes. I feel I fell into some lazy habits using zooms, and I didn’t learn how to frame and compose effectively until I switched to prime lenses, which forced me to move, instead of relying on the zoom. I’ve not owned a 24-70 since my first year in business, and now I own a 70-200, but can count on one hand how many times I’ve used it. Milage will vary with this sentiment, but I could have saved myself thousands of dollars by just leaving those out of my bag and rocking primes.”

Marlies Hartmann – Website | Instagram

“I definitely regret hopping on the “velcro” speedlight modifier train (MagMod is eight million times better and I can’t live without their products). I also bought a white balance disc and used it a total of 0 times, realizing that since I shoot in RAW I can adjust my WB in post. I also regret buying a computer color calibrator and never use it! My biggest regret, though, was buying a used medium format film camera. I wanted to be a “hybrid” photographer since it was the trendy thing to offer in my market. I brought it to one wedding and my couple couldn’t differentiate a single image that was shot on film vs taken as digital. It never came with me to a wedding after that!”

Tanya Parada – Website | Instagram

“I purchased a hefty video light per the recommendation of one of the photographers I looked up to at the time. Was so bulky and expensive and ended up just collecting dust. I took it to maybe two weddings and realized it wasn’t for me. Another purchase I made when I first started out was buying a crop-sensor camera. I’m embarrassed to admit it, but at the time I didn’t think I needed a full-frame camera. Then when I rented lenses, couldn’t figure out why the focal length was different ha ha!”

Eric Talerico – Website | Instagram

“Alright, I’m just going to come out and say it. I Eric Talerico bought a fish-eye lens my first year of photography! Whew, I feel so much better letting that cat out of the bag. Looking back I’m not even sure what I was thinking, if at all. I thought it would be something cool but it was hands down was one of the worst purchases I ever made. I still cringe when I think about it. Alright, now I’m going to go hide and pretend I never wrote this paragraph.”

Timothy Eyrich – Website | Instagram

“Expo disc. Learn kelvin and save your money on the expo disc. Learning kelvin helped me see the light and color I would be getting exponentially better allowing me to adjust on the fly without the client ever knowing or the need for me to stop my flow every time I changed lighting situations. Using the disc I believe hinders a new photographers growth creating a crutch for them to rely on instead of truly mastering their art.”

Chad Winstead – Website | Instagram

“I’m with Timothy. .White balance lens cap. I pulled it out of the bag several times that wedding only for results that didn’t match what I was going for. Shooting RAW, bouncing back and forth between natural and flash, it’s just much easier to quickly change kelvin and if it’s not perfect then it’s easily fixed in post. Once you do it long enough, you pretty much know what your white balance should be for your style in every environment and with flash/no flash.”

Vanessa Joy – Website | Instagram

“I bought super expensive video lights before I knew how to use flash. definitely didn’t use them much and not ever anymore now that I have the Profoto b10 with a continuous light in the strobe.”

Raph Nogal – Website | Instagram

“Over the last 10 years, I made many (too many) purchases that simply sat on the shelf in the studio. From big battery packs to white balance lens caps and editing consoles… I’m much happier now with portable lighting from Profoto, the Auto WB in my Sony A7iii and a Wacom tablet for hand retouching.”

Jos & Tree – Website | Instagram



“We used to use A Clamp that had a wide mouth and big spring with 2 different flash mount attachments. It never really felt secure and was almost impossible to find anything to attach it to. Flashes would embarrassingly fall in front of clients with the clamp. Carried it around in our Light stand bag for way too long. Then we started using smaller clamps with swivel heads and we still do, but what really works well is this somewhat larger clamp that is more like a small vice grip. Its 6″ and yes, weighs a little more, BUT… we can attach it to anything and its rock solid. When clients see us attach this clamp to something we always make it fun and turn it into an almost interesting teaching moment. Tech heads love it, especially when we then pull out our MagMod gear and throw magnet modifiers at the flash and clamp and it grabs. They start laughing and begin playing with us. Technicality meets fascination and fun!!!”

Geeta Randery – Website | Instagram

“1) Lenses – I bought a bunch of Prime AND Zoom lenses because I thought I needed them all to be a versatile “professional” photographer. And because everyone else I looked up to had them. Well, you won’t know whether you’re a “Prime Shooter” or “Zoom Lens Rockstar” until you’ve been in the game long enough to figure it out. Until then, 2nd shoot a ton, rent, borrow, or buy refurbished lenses while you figure out your style… THEN spend the money on the right stuff.

2) Knock offs of anything important, meaning anything that can ruin your reputation or reliability – Batteries, Memory Cards, SpeedLights to name a few. There’s a reason why they’re cheap and being knocked off… they’re simply inferior in quality, made with cheap materials, and have a short lifespan. You’ll end up spending twice as much or more continuously replacing knock offs, vs having bought the real deal to begin with.

3) Battery Packs – You just don’t need them; they’re so big, bulky, heavy, & expensive… and the reality is, there are plenty of quick breaks during the day when you can swap out batteries (which are lighter, less expensive, portable, and convenient).”

Christian Cardona – Website | Instagram

“Big flash equipment for weddings. I used to use heavier lights that gave me more power, but over the years they’ve developed smaller, more compact, higher powered strobes. Light and easy to move is the key in weddings there’s no time for complex settings.”

Nicole Chan – Website | Instagram

“I bought portable twinkly lights because I loved the look of them. It wasn’t a huge investment ($15), but I learned that I didn’t want to always be bringing a bag of tricks and little gimmicks. Sure, if I see cool sparkly lights at a venue, I’ll use them for a cool composition. I much prefer doing that than bringing my own. I now work harder to be creative with what I can find! This way, it’s also unique and different from shoot to shoot! Example here: I found leaves! …and it makes total sense because the couple had a destination wedding in Maine during the October foliage!”

What are some pieces of gear or items you regret buying in your photography career? Let us know in the comments below!