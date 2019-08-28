TOP 5 Best Adobe Lightroom CC Alternatives and Why – Life After Adobe

Many of you are tired of renting creative software from Adobe and are looking for Adobe CC alternatives that are 100% subscription-free. You’ve also said that the software must be free of charge or have a one-time purchase price. Well, today we look at Adobe Lightroom alternatives that fit the bill and I share my month-long software testing and its results.

In this video, I cover both Professional and Amateur Adobe Lightroom alternatives with sticker prices that range from FREE to $299 so there’s something for everyone’s skill level and budget.

As they say, if you’re going to Talk The Talk you need to Walk The Walk and that’s exactly what I’m doing. After using Adobe products for all of my professional work in excess of 20 years I’ve unsubscribed and uninstalled all Adobe Creative Cloud (Adobe CC) Software from each and every studio PC and began this Adobe free journey which since taken on a life of its own; Life After Adobe.

This series Life After Adobe – Cutting The Cord highlights my journey, obstacles, failures, and wins in hopes to provide you with enough information to cut the cord, if you so desire, or simply to dispel the long-standing myth that “if you do not use Adobe software you can not be a professional in this industry”.

From Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, Lightroom, Audition, After Effects, and the rest of software in the Adobe CC suite I will cover many alternatives, (Capture One Pro, Luminar, and many more), and provide a 100% unbiased review of numerous products letting you in on which I selected and more importantly why I selected them over the others.

Watch my journey, voice your opinion, share your experience, and interact with thousands of creatives just like you in the comment area below these videos and of course your photo/video community and don’t forget to join our community of creatives at https://community.jcristina.com

Thanks so much for your support! I hope you find this series entertaining and helpful.