Another post from Nokishita today seems to confirm the rumor that Sony will be officially announcing a 12-24mm f/2.8 GM wide-angle zoom lens later this month. this new lens is rumored to have a price point of at least 2x that of the Sigma 14-24mm A series putting it around $2,800-$4,000, and should offer some incredible image quality. It’s said to be able to attach a rear filter like the Sony FE 400mm f/2.8 GM lens making it a dream lens for landscape and architecture photographers, as well as being really useful for close up sports, action, bloggers, and unique portraits!

Additionally this month, Sony is said to have another big product announcement which is likely a new Full-frame E-mount mirrorless and a few other lenses. Either way, this month is looking pretty good for Sony Shooters looking to add a massive upgrade to their lens and kits in general.

The translated tweet from Nokishita says;

The model number of “SEL1224GM” has been added to the latest Sony product list. Probably announced later this month.

The question we all have though, is will this extra 2mm compared to the Sigma version, or the f/2.8 compared to Sonys f/4 version, be worth the $1,400-3,000 price tag if the rumors are accurate? I guess we’ll find out once the lens is available for review and full-blown testing. Until then, let us know any questions you have or things you’d like to see tested in this lens when we get hands-on for our own review later this summer in the comments below!

Check Pricing & Availability of Sony 12-24mm Lenses Here;

