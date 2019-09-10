Phase One has just announced the XT Camera System, opening new frontiers of quality for landscape photography. Designed for convenience and engineered for precision, the XT packs a full-frame medium format camera of the highest quality into a travel-friendly design. By pairing the power and performance of Phase One’s IQ4 Infinity Platform with Rodenstock’s renowned optics, the XT is the most compact digitally integrated field camera to date.

The XT Camera System perfectly marries extraordinary image quality and extraordinary photographic technology. It’s versatile, flexible, and remarkably intuitive to use. With components that communicate digitally with each other and the system’s compact size, the XT is crafted for effortless capture, so the photographer can focus on capturing the moment, not on camera settings.

“The XT Camera System is designed to elevate both your creativity and image quality by providing the best possible components, in the smallest possible package with intuitive controls, all of which allows you to focus on the moment.”

– Drew Altdoerffer, Product Manager at Phase One “I love the XT. The combination of the Phase One IQ4, a compact camera body, and an incredible lens is just what I need. I can easily fit the camera with two lenses in my small shoulder bag, and still barely feel like I am carrying anything.”

– Reuben Wu, fine art landscape photographer

Phase One’s ability to embrace heritage while not weighed down by it makes the blend of sensible Danish design, advanced technology integration, and precision mechanics the natural foundation for this next step in landscape photography. The system will evolve over time with the release of additional lenses, expanding Infinity Platform features, dedicated accessories, and discipline-focused workflows.

The XT system is effectively just 3 components; The digital back, the camera body, and whatever lens you mount. For the back, you can use any of the IQ4 lineup that’s build on the Infinity Platform;

IQ4 150MP

IQ4 150MP Achromatic

IQ4 100MP Trichromatic

Components – Technology in a class of its own

The XT Camera System integrates components of the highest quality:

The XT Camera Body built exclusively for the Phase One IQ4. It features intuitive ergonomics and straightforward controls, including the dual action shutter button, which is designed to support future expansion and customization.

Three lenses manufactured by Phase One’s strategic partner Rodenstock. All lenses are fitted with Phase One’s new, digitally integrated, X-Shutter –an intelligently controlled electromagnetic shutter — born from Phase One’s industrial applications experience: The XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron-S 23mm f/5.6 is the highest quality super wide lens available. The XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron-W 32mm f/4 is an exceptional quality wide-angle lens with a large image circle and almost no distortion. The XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron-W 70mm f/5.6 is a normal focal length lens with impeccable image quality and a large image circle.

The XT Camera System takes full advantage of Rodenstock lenses with 24mm of shift on both the X and Y axis. The shift movement allows the photographer to correct perspective distortion. It can also be used to create panoramic/stitched images at tremendous scale/resolution. The XT Camera Body intelligently integrates the shift position in the image file for later reference.

Availability and Pricing

The XT Camera System is available now through Phase One Partners worldwide: www.phaseone.com/partners.

The Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price for the XT IQ4 150MP Camera System, including a lens of your choice, is $56,990 USD! (The lenses run from $8,990 to $11,990 when purchased on their own.)

All camera systems are sold with a 5-year limited warranty, including unlimited lens actuations for the warranty period.

For more information, please go to: www.phaseone.com/XT or book a demo on: www.phaseone.com/xt-demo

Check For Pricing & Availability From Our Preferred Vendors Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon

For more information on the XT system please visit Phase One’s official launch website here. I don’t know about you, but owning a medium format system like this is always a dream of mine. While it’ll probably never happen, it’s definitely something I plan on at least renting once it’s available to use on one of my next big projects. What about you? Have you ever used a Phase system or something similar? Are you excited about this new system? Will be you ordering or renting? Let us know in the comments below!