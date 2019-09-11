Toronto is a very unique city. It is comprised of over 200 distinct ethnic origins and is one of the most diverse cities in the world. Because of this diversity, as photographers, we have a beautiful playground to play in when taking photos.

When it comes to engagement photos, I often encourage my clients to think of places that are meaningful to them, or represent them or make them feel at home. From graffiti-filled alleys to gorgeous, historic buildings and stunning parks, Toronto is home to several amazing engagement photography locations.

Here is a list of some of my favorite Toronto spots for engagement photography sessions.

Graffiti Alley

The ever-changing art alley between Portland Street and Spadina Avenue is an amazing place, full of colour, expression and and visual awesomeness. It’s one of my favourite places to explore because every time I’ve been there I have found something new and exciting to use as a backdrop for my clients.

Address: 513 Queen St. W, Toronto, ON, M5V 2B4, Canada

Toronto Island

What? Toronto has an island? Sure does… It’s actually 15 islands connected by bridges and pathways, but we just call it Toronto Island. Exploring the Island is really cool as it provides a different perspective – you get to see the city for an entirely different view. The Island (specifically Centre Island), has an amusement park, beaches, a boating marina, boardwalk, a pier and a whole lot of greenery.

Distillery District

What’s old is new again at the Distillery. It is widely regarded as the premier destination for arts, culture and entertainment not just in Toronto but nation-wide. Cobblestone roads lead you to various old distillery buildings, which now host a variety of art galleries, restaurants and entertainment venues. You will be seduced by the red brick!

Address (Parking): 65 Trinity St, Toronto, ON M5A 3T1, Canada

St. Lawrence Market Area

The area around the market building is quite beautiful. The streets are lines with restaurants and stores but this area offers so many different nooks and crannies that you could spend an entire day photographing here. Just open your eyes and start exploring.

Address: 93 Front St E, Toronto, ON M5E 1C3, Canada

Polson Pier

Polson Street houses some commercial/warehousing places and also some bars and clubs, but my favourite part is at the tip of Polson Street. Its a relatively small stretch of boardwalk right along the lake, with one of the most stunning views of the Toronto skyline. Probably not a full engagement shoot location, but make it part of your stop on your next one if you’re nearby.

Address: 11 Polson St, Toronto, Ontario M5A 1A4, Canada

Samuel Smith Park

This little gem is all the way on the west side of the city and is attached to the Humber Collage campus. This park has the ultimate variety list. Here you will find beaches, tall grass, wooded paths, buildings, rock and lake.

Address: 3145 Lake Shore Blvd W, Etobicoke, ON M8V 4B6, Canada

Kensington Market

Located in Chinatown part of the city, this little area is a bohemian and vintage paradise full of artists, boutique shops and cafes. Graffiti fill a lot of the building walls and trendy shops provide a unique background to any engagement shoot.

Address: Kensington is located just to the west of downtown Toronto, bordered by Spadina Avenue, Dundas Street, Bathurst Street and College Street.

Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO)

For the art lovers, this is an ideal spot for an engagement session. With a permit, you can be among the collections of the museum while also exploring its unique architectural interior.

Address: 317 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M5T 1G4, Canada

Humber Bay Bridge

A popular bridge in the west of of Toronto and its surrounding area is ideal spot with variety. The bride is definitely the highlight but underneath it you will find access to rocks, water, greenery, trees and paths. A great place at sunset!

Address: Martin Goodman Trail, Toronto, ON, Canada

Downtown (anywhere)

Ok, I know – this is rather generic, but honestly, just a walk downtown will inspire you. Toronto offers so many options in terms of locations, colors and textures. Pick a spot and explore the area.

Conclusion

As one of the most diverse cities in Canada, you will certainly not run out of engagement photo ideas in Toronto. Find out what your clients are into and then go and explore this beautiful city.

You can find more of Raph’s work via the links below:

Raph Nogal: Website | Instagram | Facebook