Pass+ Is Shutting Down: What Photographers Need to Do Now

If you deliver client galleries through Pass+, you have until October 31 to get your work off the platform. Pass+ started notifying photographers in early September by email and with a banner across the dashboard, and it’s offering a free automatic migration to Pic-Time. The r/WeddingPhotography thread that broke the news was titled “Pass+ finally passed away,” which tells you how much of a shock this was to people who have watched the platform change hands twice. Here’s what photographers who have already migrated are reporting, plus the part almost nobody planned for: the client emails.

What Pass+ actually told photographers

We’ll be direct: as of this writing, there’s no public shutdown announcement on passgallery.com. The notice is going out privately, which is why so many photographers first heard about it secondhand. “I received an email and there was also a banner across the top when I logged in to pass,” wrote Reddit user ryandavisphotography, who started the thread. “They close as of Oct 31 – at least in the US.”

That last qualifier matters. A photographer in Italy replied to the thread saying he had an active subscription and had received no communication at all. If you’re outside the US, log in and check your dashboard rather than waiting for an email.

The sting for longtime users is the lifetime plans. The original poster’s lifetime membership got converted into two extra years when Pass changed hands, and that clock hadn’t run out yet. Honestly, that’s the recurring lesson of every gallery platform sale: “lifetime” means the lifetime of the company, not yours.

The migration is going better than people expected

This surprised us, given how ugly platform migrations usually get. The free Pic-Time transfer appears to be working, and it’s working fast. Ryandavisphotography reported checking back a few hours after kicking it off and finding roughly 1,000 galleries already done. Another photographer, feelda303, moved for the sheer volume: 3,372 galleries, plus ongoing print store earnings and a real desire not to confuse a decade of clients with a new interface.

“I’ve been using Pass Gallery since 2014…so the thought of migrating a ton of galleries sounded like a daunting task,” wrote broccoli_cheese23. “However, I went ahead and accepted the offer with Pic-Time and migrated last night and everything looks good!”

One gotcha worth knowing before you panic: the progress bar lies. Multiple photographers reported theirs frozen at 0%. Ryandavisphotography’s fix was to log back into Pass+ and check, at which point the migration turned out to have finished already. The smoothness isn’t an accident, either. As the thread’s original poster put it, Pass was running on essentially the same software as Pic-Time, so the destination isn’t foreign territory.

The real problem isn’t your galleries, it’s your clients

Here’s the part that matters for most shooters. One photographer, an OG Pass user since 2011 with 1,500+ galleries, posted a polite heads-up on Instagram and Facebook offering to resend links. They expected maybe four people to respond.

Within two hours, my DMs were on fire. 20+ people hit me up – including clients from 2017. Turns out, a horrifying number of people only downloaded several photos for print six years ago and just left the rest of their wedding photos floating in the ether.

And that’s from a studio whose delivery email, in their words, “practically screams in bold 72pt font: YOUR HIGH-RES FILES ARE ONLY GUARANTEED FOR ONE YEAR.”

Photographers in the thread shared the workarounds they’ve built. Feelda303 tells clients the gallery provider charges a hosting fee if images aren’t downloaded, and reports it works every time. Kk0444 runs a chain of reminder emails at the one-year mark, tied to an anniversary promo, then trims the gallery down to a handful of favorites. “Everyone downloads,” they wrote.

Where photographers are going instead

Pic-Time is the path of least resistance, and plenty of people are taking it. But the shutdown has pushed others to reevaluate. ShootProof came up repeatedly from photographers who find it more intuitive for clients, with recent additions like screenshot protection, video hosting, and built-in slideshows. Pixieset is the other name that surfaces constantly, and a few photographers mentioned Sprout Studio, VSCO Galleries, and Aftershoot’s new gallery product. If you’re weighing options, our breakdown of the best online galleries for photographers compares twelve platforms on storage, store features, and pricing.

One thread member summed up the mood by remembering Exposure Manager, which died the same way. Another spent four weeks re-uploading weddings from hard drives after Zenfolio became unusable, skipping the family sessions entirely because those clients rarely come back.

That’s the takeaway worth carrying past October 31. Your gallery host is a delivery tool, not an archive, and Pass+ is the third major platform in fifteen years to prove it. Migrate now, back up your own masters to redundant drives, and send the client warning email this week rather than the last week of October.