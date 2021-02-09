Recently Lomography launched its newest compact prime lens on kickstarter, the Atoll Ultra-Wide f/2.8 17mm Art lens on for Mirrorless systems like Nikon Z, Canon RF, Sony E, and Leica M Mounts.

This new lens is assembled by hand with thirteen multi-coated lens elements in ten groups, the Lomography Atoll Ultra-Wide Art Lens corrects optical aberrations to minimize distortion and improve micro-contrast, giving your shots richer colors and smooth tone transitions.

And, with a 103º field of view, closest focusing distance of up to 0.1 m and a maximum aperture of f/2.8 you’ll be able to stuff every inch of your ultra-wide shots with tiny details in razor-sharp focus, even in low-light conditions.

They are saying this lens is incredibly well suited for genres such as landscape, street/action, and travel photography with an “incredible” close-focusing system with near distortion-free wide images.

Check out some of the sample images included and judge for yourself;

Lomography Atoll Ultra-Wide 17mm f/2.8 Art Technical Specifications

Focal Length: 17 mm

Format Coverage: 35 mm/ full-frame

Field of View: 103º

Lotus Lens Hood: Yes

Lens Construction: 13 multicoated elements, 10 groups

Focusing: Manual

Closest Focus Distance: 0.1 m (Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E), 0.25 m (M)

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Aperture Construction: 8 blades, f/2.8 – f/22

Aperture Ring: Dampened

Depth of Field Scale: Yes

Mount: Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E (with close-up lens base) & M (native)

Electronic Contacts: No

M Mount Rangefinder Coupling: Yes

M Mount Frameline: 28 mm

External Optical Viewfinder: Yes

Materials: Sandblasted anodized aluminum

Dimensions (including lotus lens hood and close-up lens base): 87 mm (Canon RF), 91 mm (Nikon Z),

89 mm (Sony E), ø73 mm × 79 mm (M)

Read the Full Release Below;

With the Atoll Ultra-Wide Art Lens comes a whole new way to see the world. With an extraordinarily expansive field of view, the Lomography Atoll Ultra-Wide Art Lens lets you get impossibly close to your subject, whilst also capturing the action all around them in jaw-dropping detail for eye-catching, inspiring, immersive photography and film. The Lomography Atoll Ultra-Wide Art Lens is now available on Kickstarter with a one-time rock-bottom offer of $150 USD off its retail price for the first 24 hours.

Delivery will start in August 2021. Now on Kickstarter from $399 USD

Estimated retail price from $549 USD Get intrepid: designed for full-frame mirrorless Canon RF/ Nikon Z/ Sony E cameras and rangefinder coupled for M mount analogue and digital cameras, external viewfinder included

Stay extra: impressive ultra-wide 103º field of view with minimal distortion, vibrant colors and strong contrast.

Go bold: closest focusing distance of 0.1 m with Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E cameras and 0.25 m with M mount cameras.

Be brave: enhanced rectilinear optic design for eye-popping colors and stunning saturation even in low-light situations.

Roam free: compact prime lens optimized for photo and video with helicoid focusing mechanism, dampened aperture control ring and short focus throw.\

The kickstarter is offering backing of this lens at $399 and up (based on how deep you want to go on the support) and and they actually reached their goal for funding within just 9 hours! So it’s clearly a lens that has interest from the masses. The final retail price for the lens is listed as $550, so if you’re interested, it may be time to check this guy out. Lomography says they hope to have the lenses starting to ship by the end of August 2021, and as usual, even though this project has been fully funded, with anything on kickstarter, there’s always a risk (no guarantee) that the product will not see the light of day and/or have some hiccups along the way, so choose wisely!

Beyond that, let us know what you think of the lens in the comments below. Have you ever tried any of Lomography’s other lenses before? Have you invested in a photo-kickstarter? Be sure to tell us and leave any questions about the lens you’d like to see answered as well. We’ve reached out to do a review of this lens at SLR Lounge and will address your comments as soon as we can.