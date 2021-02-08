Lindsay Adler Talks the Business of Photography, Relationships, Creativity, and More
Earlier on the Think Stupid Simple Podcast, we talked with renowned New York fashion and portrait photographer, Lindsay Adler, whom many of you may also recognize from her extensive library of educational content. She is one of the most popular instructors on Creative Live, regularly attends and teaches at tradeshows and conferences, and in 2020, Lindsay became the first woman to wind the Rangefinder Icon of the Year Award.
In our conversation with Lindsay, we talk about her experience building her career and brand name from the ground up, navigating relationships both personal and professional and how who we are and what we value manifests through the art that we create.
About the Podcast
If you haven’t heard, we’ve launched a new podcast called Think Stupid Simple. It’s a place to have authentic long-form conversations with inspiring individuals across all walks of life. The goal is to uncover the stupid-simple truths that can help us all lead happier and more successful personal and business lives.
Tune in every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for a new episode!
Full Episode on Youtube
Excerpts from the Episode
If you’re short on time, we’ve included a few of our favorite snippets from the full episode below.
Putting Yourself Into Your Art
Making Business Decisions
Creating Great Work
To see more of Lindsay’s work and follow along on her journey check out her Instagram and Website. For more episodes, be sure to subscribe on your podcast platform of choice.
Pye Jirsa
