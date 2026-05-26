Imagen Is Offering Full AI Editing Access for $10 to Kick Off Peak Season

Post-processing has long been the most time-consuming part of a photographer’s workflow, and the numbers back that up. According to the 2026 Zenfolio State of the Photography Industry report, about 70% of photographers spend between 26% and 75% of their working time on editing. Only 5% of photographers surveyed feel they are managing the stress of running their business well. For anyone shooting weddings, events, or back-to-back portrait sessions, those figures probably feel about right.

May and June are when that pressure compounds. Galleries pile up, turnaround expectations stay high, and the hours in front of a screen add up faster than they do at any other point in the year. This is when AI editing tools tend to get the most serious consideration from photographers. The promise of AI is straightforward: reduce the time spent on repetitive post-processing tasks without compromising the consistency or style of the final output. The adoption is real; nearly half of photographers now report using AI tools every week.

To make that decision a lot easier for photographers who have been curious but have not yet committed, Imagen, the AI-powered photo editing and culling platform, is launching a special offer.

The Offer: $10 for Full Access, Launching May 26th

Beginning May 26, you can get full access to Imagen’s AI photo editing software for $10 in the first month. The promotion removes per-photo pricing entirely for the month: no volume cap, no feature restrictions, no partial access.

What Imagen Does

For those unfamiliar, the core idea behind Imagen is different from applying a preset or choosing a generic AI style. The platform trains on a photographer’s own previous edits, building a personalized profile that reflects their established editing approach. Over time that profile improves, and the AI-generated adjustments it applies across galleries become more consistent with how that specific photographer actually works.

The full feature set included in the promotion covers everything on the platform:

AI Culling evaluates images for sharpness, exposure, blink detection, and expression to surface the best selects, cutting down the time spent on manual comparison.

evaluates images for sharpness, exposure, blink detection, and expression to surface the best selects, cutting down the time spent on manual comparison. AI Editing applies style-matched adjustments across full galleries based on the photographer’s own editing history.

applies style-matched adjustments across full galleries based on the photographer’s own editing history. Profile Creation builds and refines a personalized editing profile that improves with continued use.

builds and refines a personalized editing profile that improves with continued use. All AI Tools including sky replacement, subject masking, and background adjustments are included with no add-ons required.

Why the Timing and Pricing Structure Matter

Per-photo pricing has historically been one of the friction points that keeps photographers from fully committing to AI editing tools. The mental overhead of calculating costs mid-workflow works against the efficiency gains the tools are supposed to deliver in the first place.

A flat entry point at $10 removes that friction entirely, which makes peak season a genuinely practical time to evaluate whether the platform holds up under real volume. After the first month, subscribers can continue on a monthly plan or adjust based on their volume and workflow needs, so there is no pressure to commit to something that does not fit once the promotional period ends.

How to Get It

To take advantage of the offer, subscribe to the Limitless monthly plan at imagen-ai.com and apply the coupon code LIMITLESS at checkout. The promotion launches May 26th.

If peak season is already bearing down on your schedule, it is worth running a real gallery through it and seeing what comes back. At $10 for a full month of unrestricted access, the barrier to finding out is about as low as it gets. You’ll have time before renewal to adjust your plan to better suit your needs.

**Feature image by John Branch