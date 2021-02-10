Today, Venus Optics has introduced more lenses to the L-mount line up; 2 wide-angle lenses (4mm f/2.8 Fisheye, 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D) and 2 macro lenses (24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe, Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro).

Why is this a big deal? It’s a great thing that there are more affordable lenses for the L-Mount (Leica system) but on top of that, the new Sigma fp system leverages this mount as well. So not only can you use the entire L-mount line up, but the list of affordable lenses available to it just keep getting bigger and bigger, making the barrier to entry for videographers that much smaller! Especially for niche lenses such as the probe lens typically used for product work and very unique shots.

LAOWA 4mm f/2.8 Fisheye

Laowa 4mm f/2.8 Fisheye lens features a 210° Angle of view with circular fisheye perspective on Micro Four Thirds (M4/3) cameras. On the contrary to the Laowa ‘Zero-D’ wide-angle lenses, the 4mm fisheye lens is designed to create an extremely distorted circular fisheye perspective.

LAOWA 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D

Laowa 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D provides an extreme 113° angle of view and ultra-fast f/2.8 aperture allows photographers to create impressive astrophotography shots and low-light shooting. 2 aspherical elements plus 3 extra-low dispersion elements successfully correct chromatic aberration, realize close-to-zero distortion & deliver excellent corner to corner sharpness. It comes with Fuji X, Sony E, Canon EF-M, DL , MFT, and finally for the L mount users.

24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe

Laowa 24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe is the world’s first consumer-grade probe lens which focuses from 2:1 macro to infinity and with a compelling wide angle ‘Bug Eye’ perspective. The wide-angle design means much greater depth of field at close distances than possible with a conventional telephoto macro lens, so more background details can now be seen. The front barrel of the lens is waterproof and an LED ring light is mounted at the tip of the lens. It can cover both standard 35mm full-frame & Super35 image sensors and is super lightweight to carry.

Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro

Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro is optimized for macro shooting between 2.5X – 5X life-size. The lens is specially designed with an extended working distance (45mm at 2.5x & 40mm at 5x) and a small lens barrel. This allows sufficient lighting on the object for easier shooting in the field.

The Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X is developed for both professional and leisure macro photography, to be used in the field or indoor set-ups. An optional LED Ringlight and Tripod Collar are available for added control and precision operation.

In total, we have 12 L mount lenses available for the L mount users are as follow:

Wide-angle lenses:

4mm f/2.8 Fisheye

9mm f/2.8 Zero-D

9mm f/5.6 FF RL

11mm f/4.5 FF RL

14mm f/4 FF RL Zero-D

10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 Zoom

15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift

15mm f/2 Zero-D

Macro Lenses:

100mm f/2.8 2X Ultra Macro APO

24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe

25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro

15mm f/4 Wide Angle Macro

Technical Specifications

4mm f/2.8 Fisheye

Focal Length – 4mm

Max. Aperture – f/2.8

Min. Aperture – f/16

Angle of View – 210 degrees

Format Compatibility – MFT

Lens Structure – 7 elements in 6 groups

Aperture Blades – 7

Min. Focusing Distance – 80mm (3.15”)

Max. Magnification – 1:9

Dimensions – Φ 25.5 x 45.2mm

Weight – 135 g (4.76 oz)

Mounts – Fuji X, Sony E, EOS-M, MFT, L mount

9mm f/2.8 Zero-D

Focal Length – 9mm

Max. Aperture – f/2.8

Angle of View – 113° on APSC, 100°on MFT

Format Compatibility – APS-C, MFT

Lens Structure – 15 elements in 10 groups

Aperture Blades – 7

Min. Focusing Distance – 12cm

Max. Magnification – 1:7.5

Filter Thread – 49mm

Dimensions – 60 x 53mm

Weight – 215g

Mounts – Fuji X, Sony E, Canon EF-M, DJI DL, MFT, L mount

24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe

Focal Length – 24mm

Max. Aperture – f/14

Min. Aperture – f/40

Angle of View – 85°

Format Compatibility – Full Frame

Lens Structure – 27 elements in 19 groups (High Index Glass x 1, ED Glass x 2 & Prism x 2)

Aperture Blades – 7

Min. Focusing Distance – 470mm

Min. Working Distance – 20mm

Max. Magnification – 2:1

Infinity Focus – Yes

Focusing – Manual Focus

Dimensions (Approx.) – 38 x 408mm

Weight (Approx.) – 474g (1.04 lb)

Mount (Standard Version) – Canon EF, Nikon F, Sony FE, L mount

Mount (Cine Version) – Arri PL, Canon EF, Sony FE

25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro

Focal Length – 25mm

Max. Aperture – f/2.8

Angle of View – 10.3°

Format Compatibility – Full Frame

Lens Structure – 8 elements in 6 groups

Aperture Blades – 8

Min. Focusing Distance – 17.3 (5x) – 23.4 (2.5x)cm

Max. Magnification – 5X

Filter Thread – N/A

Dimensions – 82 x 65mm

Weight – 400g

Mounts – Canon EF & RF / Nikon F & Z / Sony E / Pentax K/ L mount

Pricing & Availability

The new variants of Laowa 4mm f/2.8 Fisheye, 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D, 24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe & 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro are currently available to order and ship in the official website of Venus Optics (http://www.venuslens.net/) and their authorized resellers.

Shipping starts from Early March 2021 for the L mount lenses of 4mm f/2.8 Fisheye, 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D, 24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe, 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro.

