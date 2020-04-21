Today Lensbaby has announced the availability of its newest lens, the Velvet 28, a 28mm, f/2.5 all-metal, hand-crafted art lens that, at its brightest apertures, captures tack-sharp detail beneath a layer of radiant glow. Velvet 28 also features exceptional 1:2 macro capabilities.

Built with landscape, adventure, travel, street photographers & videographers in mind, the Velvet 28 offers Lensbaby’s popular variable glow effect at a wide 28mm focal length, with a design that makes flat light interesting and harsh light more pleasing.

“With this solid, beautifully crafted lens, every hour is magic hour. There’s no need to take the day off from shooting between dawn and dusk,” says Craig Strong, Lensbaby Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder. “The amount of effect in your image is up to you. Add as much or as little variable glow as you like by changing your aperture. The Velvet 28 offers more effect at brighter apertures – then stop down for corner-to-corner sharpness.”

Lensbaby’s Velvet effect lenses add an ethereal mood to scenes. This unique, in-camera creative effect elevates imagery with depth, dimension and soulful expression. The Velvet 28’s close-focus capabilities, combined with effects varying from impressionistic to just a touch of velvety smoothness, provides a set of visual tools that will help creative shooters expand their vision of the world.

Velvet 28’s 1:2 macro capability makes it an ideal in-camera effects lens for photographers & videographers who like to shoot wide, while also offering the versatility to capture closer details. The lens allows image makers to move seamlessly from shooting street scenes or capturing landscape, adventure & travel images to capturing details such as a subject’s clothing or wildflower blooms and butterflies in an alpine meadow.

The Velvet 28 comes in standard lens mounts, including Canon EF, Nikon F, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Fujifilm X and Micro Four Thirds. It will be available for order on April 21, 2020 for $549.95.

Velvet 28 Product Specifications

Focal Length: 28mm

Aperture Range: f/2.5 – 22 with bonus ⅓ stop of light (indicated by + on aperture dial) beyond 2.5

12 aperture blades

Minimum Focus Distance: 2 inches

Maximum Focus Distance: Infinity

67mm filter threads

Focus type: Manual

DSLR version Size/ Weight: 1.04 lb (471.74g)

MIL version Size/Weight: 1.31 lb (594.2g)

8 multi-coated glass elements, in 7 groups

Price: $549.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Official Product Page Online: https://lensbaby.com/products/velvet-28

Sample Image Gallery from the Velvet 28

Lensbaby lenses & Accessories are always a fun and unique tool to use to create your images, I’ve even used them in the past (specifically with the Pinhole versions and the OMNI filters), so I’d love to know what you think of them, if you’ve used them in the past, and to see anything you’ve created with them as well! Be sure to let us know what you think and any questions you may have in the comments below.