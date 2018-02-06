Enter to Win a 5DM4, D850, or A7R3!

Leica Releases M Typ 262 Oberwerth Set with a $3000 Discount

By Justin Heyes on February 6th 2018

You never forget your first Leica experience. When you hold the brass billet in your hands, you feel the weight of over a century and a half of legacy, craftsmanship, and heritage. Leica though, is as controversial as it is luxurious.

Leica remains a polarising word amongst photographers. For some who ‘get it,’ it is a word synonymous with quality images and a well-built product, for others, it is a ‘luxury’; a toy for the city bankers, rock stars, and one-percenters.

While a slight exaggeration, photographers who have their sights on owning a system responsible for some of the most iconic images of the 20th century, find a way to do so. Rarely does the Germany-based company offer discounts on their products, but recently a new Leica M (Typ 262) set was introduced that would save the would-be user over $3000 if each item was purchased separately.

The  Leica M (Typ 262) Oberwerth set consists of:

  • Leica M (Typ 262), black anodized finish
  • 50 mm f/2.4 black anodized finish
  • Oberwerth for Leica Bag
  • SD Card holder, black color
  • SD Card holder, cognac color

Forgoing the video recording capabilities of the Leica M (Typ 240), the  Leica M (Typ 262) is a stripped-down camera that “focuses on the essentials of M rangefinder photography.” The promotional set, priced at $5,496, allows would-be Leica owners one step closer to reality.

The Leica M (Typ 262) Oberwerth sets are available for a limited time at Leica dealers in the United States and Canada and can be found here. For those interested in other Leica M Typ 262 sets, they can be found here.

 

About

Justin Heyes wants to live in a world where we have near misses and absolute hits; great love and small disasters. Starting his career as a gaffer, he has done work for QVC and The Rachel Ray Show, but quickly fell in love with photography. When he’s not building arcade machines, you can find him at local flea markets or attending car shows.

Explore his photographic endeavors here.

Website: Justin Heyes
Instagram: @jheyesphoto

