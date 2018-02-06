Leica Releases M Typ 262 Oberwerth Set with a $3000 Discount

You never forget your first Leica experience. When you hold the brass billet in your hands, you feel the weight of over a century and a half of legacy, craftsmanship, and heritage. Leica though, is as controversial as it is luxurious.

Leica remains a polarising word amongst photographers. For some who ‘get it,’ it is a word synonymous with quality images and a well-built product, for others, it is a ‘luxury’; a toy for the city bankers, rock stars, and one-percenters.

While a slight exaggeration, photographers who have their sights on owning a system responsible for some of the most iconic images of the 20th century, find a way to do so. Rarely does the Germany-based company offer discounts on their products, but recently a new Leica M (Typ 262) set was introduced that would save the would-be user over $3000 if each item was purchased separately.

The Leica M (Typ 262) Oberwerth set consists of:

Leica M (Typ 262), black anodized finish

50 mm f/2.4 black anodized finish

Oberwerth for Leica Bag

SD Card holder, black color

SD Card holder, cognac color

Forgoing the video recording capabilities of the Leica M (Typ 240), the Leica M (Typ 262) is a stripped-down camera that “focuses on the essentials of M rangefinder photography.” The promotional set, priced at $5,496, allows would-be Leica owners one step closer to reality.

The Leica M (Typ 262) Oberwerth sets are available for a limited time at Leica dealers in the United States and Canada and can be found here. For those interested in other Leica M Typ 262 sets, they can be found here.