Infographic Guide To Being A Self-Employed Photographer

There’s a good chance that if you’re frequenting SLR Lounge that you are an aspiring, part time, or working photographer. Those belonging to the former, the ones aspiring or shooting as a side gig, can often be more romantic about photography as a vocation. The can afford to, of course, when little to nothing is on the line; when any income from their work is more a bonus or happy happenstance than it is a requirement.

Many choose to stay in that realm and that is entirely fine, and they can sit back and dream about ‘what if?’ with no real intention of realizing it.

But for the others who want to make it more, who want to make their living from the craft and come to that conclusion quickly, there’s often a heaping of misconception borne out of lack of exposure, and most of it surrounds what it actually requires in this day and age to get going, and to sustain. Having a syllabus for this can be immensely helpful, which is why good mentors are so valuable, and it’s what our SLR Lounge Premium is really geared to provide. But for a quick hit check out the infographic from Creative Asset below for a decent overview.

It warrants issuing a warning here, however. For one, the infographic is going to be most helpful to those who are less experienced, but more importantly, it runs the risk of over-complicating things and acting as a barrier to action. This is not the intent, and to be sure, there are many successful photographers I know who started with naught but a camera and one lens, then adjusted from there.

It’s imperative to understand that there are more than one ways to skin a cat, so-to-speak, and this isn’t a one size fits all, but it does touch on some key concepts and gives a decent overview of things you will likely have to consider if you decide to make photography more than just a time pass when you’ve got it to spare. Like what? Like how much time you actually spend shooting versus administrative tasks for one…

A special thank you to Robert at Creative Asset for making and sharing, and listing SLR Lounge as a recommended resource to learn from.

Infographic courtesy of Creative Asset.