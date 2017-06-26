DJI Spark Live Demo & Interview With DJI

You’ve seen specs online and are probably wondering, “what makes the new DJI Spark so noteworthy?”

It is a perfect example of why you shouldn’t judge anything by its size. What may seem like a children’s toy is, in actuality, a beast in disguise. The DJI Spark is filling the void of the amateur or beginner’s tool in the proliferating drone consumer market. DJI has officially made it possible for inexperienced drone users to fly with ease and not worry about maneuverability or technical settings.

The Camera

The Spark’s camera has a significant amount of dynamic range to offer than your average smart phone due to its 1/2.3″ CMOS sensor size. If you’re wondering how the quality of stills and video fare compared to the Mavic, it is comparable but obviously not in the same tier produced by the Mavic’s mirrorless camera. The camera may only have 2 axis optical stabilization, but makes up for it with built-in electronic image stabilization which allows the footage to remain stable even with such a small gimbal.

size, weight, & portability

See it in Action – live demo

We got to see a live demo of the DJI Spark at the DJI New Product Experience at the Microcenter in Tustin, where you can purchase and pick-up DJI Drones.

We sat down with Senior Communication Manager Michael Oldenburg to discuss how the Mavic Pro fares against the new DJI Spark.