Engineer Creates Visualization to Help Avoid Crowds at US National Parks

Wherever there’s natural beauty these days, there seems to be hundreds of photographers and tourists jockeying for position to capture it. Bay Area designer and engineer, Jordan Vincent, has created a series of infographics that chart crowd attendance, weather, and lodging data for 54 US national parks. For photographers looking to avoid crowds, these can be an invaluable planning tool and be the difference between capturing an iconic landscape and experiencing frustration.

How The Visualization Was Created

Jordan gathered visitor data from the most popular and most frequented US National Parks between 2013 to 2019. Using this data allowed him to plot the volume of people by time of year, lodging, and average temperatures. He created infographics for 54 National Parks in total, which include Glacier, Yellowstone, Zion, Joshua Tree, and many more!

Each chart shows an incredible amount of data, especially useful to photographers. Each centric ring shows the number of lodging visitors in the parks, and following the rings around takes you through all seasons while showing their average temperatures. He’s even made this handy guide to show you how to read his charts:

Invaluable Too for Nature & Wildlife Photographers

When you’re a nature and wildlife photographer, having too many people around, crowding your workspace can really suck the magic out of your shots. Not to mention, scare off any of the animals that roam these parks. Having infographics like these could be incredibly useful when it comes time to take that next iconic photo for National Geographic.

Jordan has categorized the US National Parks by type of park. These span from tundra to desert, mountain to coastal, and all parks in between!

These are just some of the more popular parks he’s graphed out, but if you’d like to see all 54, check out the infographics on his website.

Images with permission from Jordan Vincent

(Via PetaPixel)