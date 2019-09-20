It’s safe to say canon is investing HEAVILY in their mirrorless system, and a recent flurry of patent applications is proof of that! We already knew a bunch of new lenses were on the roadmap from Canon but now these patent filings give us even more to drool over while we wait for them to go into production, (if they ever do).

Listed among the plethora of patent-application-gems are the following;

It’s nice to see, even if these are only speculation and hopes, that Canon is focusing not just on the 1.2 “pro” lenses, but a variety of gear like the 18-55 kit lens and the 70-300 which could target the consumer level. Basically showing they’re committed to providing something for everyone with all these patents, from the beginner to the pro, plus all the internal software improvements!

It’ll be exciting to see which of these comes to market first and what, if any, will hit before the end of the year. Regardless, even if none of these make it to the public before the new year, it just means 2020’s gear and gadget wish lists just got that much more awesome! What do you think of these patents? Which do you think will make it to production first? Is there one you’re more excited about than another? Let us know in the comments below.

