Canon Announces 2 New DSLRs & More | The Rebel T7I & EOS 77D

It’s a big day for Canon as they not only announce a new mirrorless camera, the EOS M6, but also 2 new entry-level DSLRs, a revamped lens, and a bluetooth remote. We covered the new M6 here, but is mirrorless isn’t your particular brand of vodka, perhaps one of the new DSLRs are. The T7i is a natural continuation and evolution of the Rebel line and the EOS 77D represent a new category, according to Canon, for the advanced amateur – that puts the 77D a touch below the 80D but beyond the T7i.

Canon EOS Rebel T7i Camera

From Canon:

The EOS Rebel T7i is the first camera in the EOS Rebel series with a 45-point, all cross-type AF system* within the Optical Viewfinder. It is also the first in the series with Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection and the first with a DIGIC 7 Image Processor. Creative filters for both still images and video will allow users to customize the look and feel of their content in new and imaginative ways.

When designing the new EOS Rebel T7i, Canon took into consideration feedback from entry-level photographers who expressed interest in learning to go beyond the program mode of a DSLR camera. Users will now be able to see on-screen how switching modes on the mode dial or tweaking settings can alter the image they are about to capture, guiding photographers on their way to capturing more compelling images, such as ones with a shallower depth-of-field or being able to give moving-subjects a frozen or flowing look.

T7i Body Only – $749

T7i with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM $899

T7i with EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM $1,299

Canon EOS 77D Camera

From Canon:

For advanced amateur photographers looking to expand their knowledge and experience with DSLR cameras, Canon’s new EOS 77D is the ideal next step camera for them. The EOS 77D represents a new category of advanced amateur EOS cameras, a step above the Rebel series. Users of the EOS 77D DSLR camera will benefit from features like the 7650-pixel RBG+IR Metering Sensor, similar to the one found in the EOS 80D camera and Anti-Flicker shooting mode to help combat the on-and-off repetitive flickering from artificial lights found in high-school gyms or auditoriums. The EOS 77D also features a top LCD panel and quick control dial for photographers who desire quicker and easier access to changing and controlling settings on the camera.

Eos 77D Body Only – $899

Eos 77D with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM $1,049

Eos 77D with EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM $1,499

EF-S Lens and Remote Accessory Utilizing Bluetooth® Technology

From Canon:

The new Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens is nearly 20 percent smaller than the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens, without sacrificing image quality. Features of the lens include:

Compact-size, Standard Zoom Lens with High Image Quality

Lead Screw-type STM

Lead Screw-type STM Image Stabilization at up to 45 Stops of Shake Correction

Stylish Design

In addition, Canon is introducing it’s first-ever remote utilizing Bluetooth® technology3, the Wireless Remote Control BR-E1. This new remote allows photographers to capture images from within a 16-foot radius of the camera. This camera accessory is useful for photographers who are looking to capture images remotely in situations where there could be issues with signal reception or line-of-sight to the camera. The Canon Wireless Remote Control BR-E1 will be compatible with both the EOS Rebel T7i and EOS 77D cameras.

Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM $249

Canon BR-E1 $50.00

Both new cameras, the lens, and bluetooth remote will be available for pre-order now to ship in April.