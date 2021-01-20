Adorama has released a new Create No Matter What Creative Challenge: Long Exposure Photography.

Announced with photographer Ryan Miller, the challenge encourages participants to share their favorite long-exposure photos. In the video announcing the challenge, Ryan shares his tricks and techniques for photographing light streaks from passing vehicles or trains. Adorama’s Create No Matter What Challenge urges creatives to explore and learn by themselves or with family – even during these uncertain times.

[Related Reading: 10 Common Long Exposure Photography Mistakes to Avoid]

One winner will receive a grand prize package worth over $3,000 from Sony and Lexar, featuring a Sony Alpha 7C Mirrorless Digital Camera with FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 Lens, Black, a Lexar Professional 2000x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Memory Card, 300MB/s Read, 260MB/s Write, and more!

To enter, participants can submit up to 5 photos HERE by February 18th, 2021 at 11:59 PM (ET). The winner will be announced on February 19th, at 12 noon ET.

Some Long Exposure Tips

Long Exposure Photography During the Day

Use a larger aperture (f8 to f22 or higher) during the day to help reduce the light taken in. Additionally, you can add and stack Neutral density filters to help reduce the light even more allowing you to take even longer shots! ©David J. Crewe – 10 Step Big Stopper from Lee Filters

Long Exposure Photography At Night

While you can sometimes get away shooting handheld in brighter situations for long exposure shots, in low light and night shooting, you’ll definitely want to have a tripod available. You’ll be using a much longer shutter speed so you’ll need something stable to prevent any camera shake in your shots.

[Related Reading: How To Photograph Long Exposures At Night]