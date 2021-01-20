If you’ve been following the state of the industry over the last few years, you could see there was a decent shift towards mirrorless and a downward trend in camera sales overall…even more so during the 2020 calendar year. Every brand out there has been hit pretty significantly, all reporting massive losses or significant drops in profits from previous years. And none has been more open about it than Nikon. Given those struggles, the speculation about its focus moving forward has been confirmed with a recent announcement from the Nikon executive team.

They’ve had multiple delays, layoffs, and corporate restructuring over the last year or two, and when you compare the losses that 2020 wrought to the outcome of a company like that of Olympus, it feels even scarier. So with that in mind, the team at Nikon has stated they’ll be focusing their efforts on the Mirrorless world moving forward.

In an interview with Nikon’s Managing Executive Officer Hirotaka Ikegami (by Toyo Keizai Plus), it’s stated that the number of interchangeable lens cameras sold dropped by 80% from the same time a year ago (likely referring to DSLR type specifically), which is why the team will be focusing on mirrorless systems for the foreseeable future.

Ikegami says that “Nikon expects a total loss of 45 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March 2021.” As you can probably guess, this is largely due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, he added that “the world market is recovering faster than expected, starting with China.”

Clearly, there’s a LARGE avenue of growth available to Nikon (and almost every other brand) in the mirrorless, and given the forward-thinking design of the Nikon Mirrorless system, they’ve set themselves up for an easier path to rebuild with. Especially when they are introducing incredibly affordable full-frame entry-level systems like the Z5 that’ll keep getting new shooters interested, and hopefully hooked!

What does this mean for Nikon DSLR shooters? Well, nothing so dramatic as the doomsday conspiracy folks will have you believe. What’s likely to happen is no further “real” development into dslr systems and lenses, shifting their departments into a maintenance mode rather than production. I highly doubt you’ll see these systems disappear or completely discontinued, at least not immediately. But given the sheer performance and visual improvements with the Mirrorless lineups, if other Nikon shooters are anything like me, they’re already planning the trade-in and upgrades from their older DSLR gear to the mirrorless counterparts.

So what do you think? Have you made the jump from DSLR to mirrorless? Are you planning on it more so now with these announcements? Let us know in the comments below.

