Today there’s some more good news for the Leica shooters out there. ZY Optics has announced the launch of the Mitakon 50mm f/0.95 lens for the Leica M mount. The lens is specially redesigned to work well with Leica M camera systems and supports rangefinder coupling for focus assistance. The lens is also compatible with 3rd party Autofocus Adapters where an Autofocus performance can be enjoyed when paired with Nikon Z or Sony FE cameras.

For the Nikon shooters out there, this could be even better news. Given how hard it is to get hands-on with the Noct f/0.95 for the Nikon Z, this could be a very fun and MUCH more affordable lens to work with to get that super dreamy bokeh for your work. We’ve requested to get hands-on with the lens to do a full review, but until then, here’s all the details from ZY Optics official press release;

Key Features

Aperture Range: f/0.95 to f/16

Two Extra-Low Dispersion Elements

One Ultra-High Refraction Element

Stepless, Silent Aperture Control

Manual Focus Design

Support Rangefinder Coupling

9 rounded blade Aperture

Compatible with third-party AF adapters (i.e. Megadap MTZ11 / Techart TZM-01 / LM-EA7)

Price – $799 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Great Control over Depth of Field

Its f/0.95 maximum aperture makes the lens one of the fastest lenses in the market for Leica cameras. A shallow depth of field endows pictures with an enchanting and dreamy ambiance, with the main character perfectly separated from the background. Soft and enticing bokeh can be formed in this picture, adding additional romantic sense to the picture. Its 9 rounded blades aperture creates a soft and perfectly circular bokeh that all photographers are craving for.

Superior Image Quality

Compared to the Nikon Z/ Canon RF/ Sony FE version, the image is further improved by the new 11 elements in 8 groups optics formula, bringing high definitions and sharpness even at wide-open aperture. Colour fringing and chromatic aberration are greatly suppressed thanks to the addition of extra-low dispersion elements. The color rendered is also carefully calibrated to manifest a greater contrast on Leica cameras. Unlike other f/0.95 lenses where the sharpness is only optimized at certain distances, the new Mitakon 50mm has an outstanding sharpness at both portrait distances as well as infinity, making it one of the most versatile 50mm lens in the market.

Extraordinary Night Photography

The ultra-wide f/0.95 aperture is also tailor-made for night photography. With the improved sharpness and coma correction, the new Speedmaster outperforms any 50mm lenses in the market in the genre of night photography.

Full Support of Leica Cameras’ Rangefinder Coupling Focusing System

One special feature about Leica cameras is their unique Rangefinder Coupling system. The new Speedmaster is designed to perfectly support the rangefinder system of the Leica cameras to achieve a more accurate, convenient, and quicker focusing performance through the camera’s viewfinder. More precise control of manual lens shooting is not impossible now.

Autofocus Realization with Third-Party Adapters

A hybrid focusing performance can now be enjoyed. For Nikon Z and Sony E mount users, there are a few automatic adapters in the market that can turn Leica M-mount manual lenses into autofocus. Users can now take advantage of the short flange distance of the Leica M mount and experience a new focus performance with these AF adapters. Both Megadap MTZ11 and Techart TZM-01/LM-EA7 are supported. The adapters can support AF-S, AF-C, AF-F, and face/eye detection with IBIS of the cameras, making focusing with f/0.95 as painless as ever.

The video below shows how the new Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 works with Megadap and Techart adapters in autofocusing (2:38-3:27)

Impeccable Finishing with 2 Colors Available

Taking care of the high aesthetic standard of all Leica users, both matte black and silver versions are available to best match with the beautiful Leica cameras. In addition, the lens will be shipped with a specially designed black leather box. The lens is equipped with a delicate and durable metallic exterior like all other Mitakon lenses. A solid feel of precision is given by a smooth aperture control ring and engraved markings on the lens body.

Technical Specifications

Focal Length – 50mm

Aperture – f/0.95-16

Camera Mount Type – Leica M

Format Compatibility – Full Frame sensors

Angle of View – 46.7°

Lens Structure – 11 elements in 8 groups

Aperture Blades – 9

Min. Focusing Distance – 100cm

Focus Method – Manual

Colors Available – Black/silver

Filter Thread – Front: 67mm

Dimensions – Approx. Ф 75 x 88mm (Ф 2.95 x 3.46”)

Weight – 675g / 1.49lbs

Pricing and availability

The new Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 for Leica M mount is available to order on ZYOptics official website and other authorized resellers. It is available to ship. The suggested retail price (ex-VAT) in US is $799 and it varies from country to country.

