Well in a strange twist of events, Westcott has decided to go and do something by beating Godox at, well…being Godox. They just announced the launch of their new FJ400 Strobe and the FJ-X2M Universal Trigger, which is quite possibly now the best strobe for the money on the market, (even if it may look just a little bit familiar)!

The new FJ400 is a 400W light that runs by battery OR direct power, has a 9-stop power range, and recycles at full power in under a second! (0.9 to be specific), that is said to last for over 480 full-power flashes per battery. This system is slightly larger than the Godox AD400, but comes at a price significantly lower! Listing at $569 for the light, $99 for the Trigger, and $19.90 for the Sony adapter. Basically providing you with the biggest bang for the lowest buck, suited for studio work as well as on-location.

Within the 9-stops of power, you can adjust in either 0.1 or full stop increments, and the system offers continuous shooting up to 20fps, (at low power). Another cool feature is the inclusion of TTL, HSS (up to 1/8000s), and a “Freeze Sync” up to 1/19000s! All with a bowens S-Type mount, rapid box switch insert, and umbrella receptacle.

Now what comes next is extra special, the FJ-X2M Trigger is said to be a universal trigger that can pair with “virtually” ANY camera brand, with the Sony systems requiring an adapter that runs just $19.90. When most systems have brand specific triggers, this is one of the few systems that offers a truly universal system. Compatible with Canon, Nikon, Sony, Canon RT, Fuji, Panasonic, and Olympus.

Technical Specifications

FJ400 Flash Head

Maximum Power 400 Ws

Flash Duration 1/19,000 Sec

Color Temperature 5500K ± 150K

Exposure Control TTL (via Additional Equipment)

Flash Modes Hi-Speed Sync, Second-Curtain Sync, Stroboscopic

Flash Ready Indicator None

Reflector 5.5″ / 13.97 cm Changeable

Accessory Fitting Type Bowens S Type

Modeling Light

Type LED

Wattage 20 W

Sync

Sync Type Button, Cable, Radio

Wireless Channels 16

Wireless Groups 6

Wireless Range 985′ / 300.2 m (Radio)

General

Mounting 5/8″ Receiver

Circuit Protection None

FJ-X2M Trigger

Wireless

Channels 16 (Normal)

Groups 6

Wireless Range 985′ / 300.23 m

Radio Frequency 2.4 GHz

General

Control Modes Group, Manual, TTL

Connectivity

Up to 200,000 flashes per charge cycle

Ports 1 x USB Type-C (Data)

Bluetooth compatible with free mobile app

Mounting

Bottom Mount Hot Foot (Locking)

Physical

Dimensions 1.1 x 1.65 x 1.25″ / 28 x 42 x 31.7 mm

Weight 0.8 oz / 22.7 g

Both the Westcott FJ400 Strobe and the FJ-X2M trigger are available for pre-orders starting immediately from all the standard vendors with an expected shipping start of late October 10th, 2019. As we mentioned above, Westcott may have just won the war for the most affordable battery powered strobe on the market, especially when you consider it starts at $100 cheaper than the Godox and the universal nature of the triggers, you’ll only need one!

