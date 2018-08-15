Official 2018 Wedding Photography Gear Bag by SLR Lounge

One the most frequent questions wedding photographers are asked is “What gear do you use on a wedding day?”

Whenever, I’m asked this question, I always start with my strong belief that the gear you own will never be as important as your knowledge and creativity of the photographer. Instead of splurging for the latest flash, lens or accessory, prioritize your budget and time on education, workshops, and practice “styled” shoots to hone your craft.

We started our careers with a prosumer Canon 40D, the “nifty fifty” $90 prime, and the kit lenses that came with the camera. We upgraded as we needed, and as our knowledge and skillset for using the additional gear grew.

Today, I have to admit that I’ve accumulated a lot of gear, as you’ll see in the video. But I choose this route because I want to be fully prepared with the right tools to execute my vision for any given moment.

You don’t need all of this gear! And to show you this, we’ll also review the gear used by Shivani, an associate photographer for our company, Lin and Jirsa.

Enjoy the Facebook Live video below:

Note: For an updated list of gear, please check out our Lin and Jirsa Gear List on B&H.

Shivani’s gear list is probably a more common set up for wedding photographers, with just the right amount of tools to get the looks that she wants. I’ve put a “*” next to the critical differences.

