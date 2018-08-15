Official 2018 Wedding Photography Gear Bag by SLR Lounge
One the most frequent questions wedding photographers are asked is “What gear do you use on a wedding day?”
Whenever, I’m asked this question, I always start with my strong belief that the gear you own will never be as important as your knowledge and creativity of the photographer. Instead of splurging for the latest flash, lens or accessory, prioritize your budget and time on education, workshops, and practice “styled” shoots to hone your craft.
We started our careers with a prosumer Canon 40D, the “nifty fifty” $90 prime, and the kit lenses that came with the camera. We upgraded as we needed, and as our knowledge and skillset for using the additional gear grew.
Today, I have to admit that I’ve accumulated a lot of gear, as you’ll see in the video. But I choose this route because I want to be fully prepared with the right tools to execute my vision for any given moment.
You don’t need all of this gear! And to show you this, we’ll also review the gear used by Shivani, an associate photographer for our company, Lin and Jirsa.
Note: For an updated list of gear, please check out our Lin and Jirsa Gear List on B&H.
Pye’s Gear List
Camera Body
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV – Primary
- Canon EOS 5D Mark III – Backup
Lenses (Preferred/Alternative)
- Canon 24mm L
- Canon 35mm L
- Canon 50mm L
- Canon 85mm L
- Canon 90mm Tilt Shift
- Canon 24-70mm f/2.8L II
- Canon 100mm Macro
- Canon 70-200mm f/2.8L II
Lighting | Natural Light Modifiers
Lighting | Pocket Strobes
- 4x Canon 600EX-RT
- 1x Canon 600EX-RT Transmitter
- 32x AA Batteries for flashes and transceivers
- 2x Mag Mod Grid + Gel Kit
- 1x Westcott Rapid Box
- 1x Monopod
- 2x Manfrotto light stands w/ 2 regular brackets
- 1x 3 flash bracket
- 1x Shoot Through Umbrella
- 1x Black Umbrella (non-shoot through)
Lighting | Medium Strobes
- Profoto B2
- 3x Profoto B2 Batteries
- Profoto OCF White Beauty Dish
- Profoto OCF Silver Beauty Dish
- Profoto Canon Remote
- 8x AAA Batteries for Remotes
- Profoto Reflector
- Profoto Snoot
- Profoto Grid + Gel Pack
Lighting | Full Strobes
- Profoto B1
- 3x Profoto B1 Batteries
- Profoto OCF White Beauty Dish
- Profoto OCF Silver Beauty Dish
- Profoto Canon Remote
- 8x AAA Batteries for Remotes
- Profoto Reflector
- Profoto Snoot
- Profoto Grid + Gel Pack
Accessories
- Optical Prism
- Small Portable Mirror
- Sparklers/Lighter
- LED String Lights
- Spray Bottle
- Tiffen ND Filters
- Canon Free Lenses (50mm/85mm)
- MeFOTO Globe Trotter Tripod w/ Arca Swiss Plate
- Manfrotto 5001B Nano Black Light Stand
- Manfrotto LBAG90 Quick Stack Light Stand Bag
- Pelican 1510
- Think Tank Photo Production Manager 50 Rolling Gear Case
Shivani’s Gear List
Shivani’s gear list is probably a more common set up for wedding photographers, with just the right amount of tools to get the looks that she wants. I’ve put a “*” next to the critical differences.
Camera Body
- Canon EOS 5D Mark III – Primary
- Canon EOS 5D Mark III – Backup
Lenses (Preferred/Alternative)
Lighting | Natural Light Modifiers
Lighting | Pocket Strobes
- 2x Canon 600EX-RT
- 2x Yongnuo Speedlight YN600EX-RT*
- 1x Canon 600EX-RT Transmitter/Phottix Odin Transceiver
- 32x AA Batteries for flashes and transceivers
- 2x Mag Mod Grid + Gel Kit
- 1x Westcott Rapid Box
- 1x Monopod
- 2x Manfrotto light stands w/ 2 regular brackets
- 1x Shoot Through Umbrella
Lighting | Medium Strobes
Accessories
- Optical Prism
- Small Portable Mirror
- Sparklers/Lighter
- LED String Lights
- Spray Bottle
- MeFOTO Globe Trotter Tripod w/ Arca Swiss Plate
- Manfrotto 5001B Nano Black Light Stand
- Manfrotto LBAG90 Quick Stack Light Stand Bag
- Pelican 1510
