The New Zeiss Milvus 25mm f/1.4 | Milvus Lineup Spreads Wings With A Wide Angle Prime

The genus’s namesake has inspired the line of the Zeiss Milvus lenses, the new ZEISS Milvus 25mm f/1.4 is the eleventh in the line, and the fourth to feature a f/1.4 aperture, continuing to emulate the power and elegance of the avian.

Building upon a vast history of precise manual focus, unparalleled optical performance, and excellent ergonomics, when Zeiss announces new glass photographers tend to pay attention. The completely redesigned ZEISS Milvus 25mm f/1.4 blurs the lines between the Otus and Milvus lines with Zeiss boasting outstanding edge-to-edge quality, all-metal sealed body, and minimal color fringing are the wides apertures.

“The completely new optical design ensures superior performance across the entire image field,” says Christophe Casenave, Product Manager at ZEISS. “This results in high-contrast photos and a harmonious bokeh.” Cazenave continues “Even at full aperture, there are hardly any color fringes. The finest details can be reproduced in high definition and contrast all the way into the corners.”

Specs:

Focal Length: 25mm

Aperture Range: f/1.4-16

Lens Elements/Groups: 15/13

Minimum Focus: 0.252 m (9.93″)

Full Frame 35 FOV (diag): 81.2°

Focusing ring rotation: 172°

Weight: ZF.2: 1171 g (41.3 oz) ZE: 1225 g (43.2 oz)

Keeping in line with Zeiss Milvi, the new 25mm f/1.4 has enhancements including color-matching throughout the entire line, consistent performance throughout focusing distances, improved coating to further control ghosting and flare, and exceptional resolving power due to the floating elements design.

The ZF mount (Nikon) has the ability to de-click the apertures using an included key, well suited to video shooting; while the ZE (Canon) has an electronic-only aperture.

Marketed toward landscape and architectural photographer, the Zeiss Milvus 25mm f/1.4 will be available starting in early November with pre-orders now live at B&H for $2399.

