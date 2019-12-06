Sigma has just announced the pricing and availability for its all new line of full-frame Classic Art Prime Cine lenses and /i Technology- compatible Cine Art Prime PL-mount lenses that we talked about back in July. Available as a set of 10 lenses, the Sigma Classic Art Prime Cine lenses will be available in early January 2020 for $43,999 USD from authorized dealers.

The Sigma PL-mount i/ Technology-compatible Cine Art Primes will be released in two waves; the Sigma Cine 20mm T1.5, 24mm T1.5, 35mm T1.5, 50mm T1.5 and 85mm T1.5 will be available in late December 2019, and the Sigma Cine 14mm T2, 28mm T1.5, 40mm T1.5, 105mm T1.5, and 135mm T2 will be available in late January 2020.

Pricing for Sigma PL-mount i/ Technology-compatible Cine Art Primes is as follows: 14mm T2, 105mm T1.5 and 135mm T2 will retail for $5,499 USD each from authorized dealers. The 20mm T1.5, 24mm T1.5, 28mm T1.5, 35mm T1.5, 40mm T1.5, 50mm T1.5, and 85mm T1.5 will retail for $3,899 USD each from authorized dealers.

About Sigma Full-Frame Classic Art Prime Cine Lenses

Sigma’s answer to the demand for a classic, cinematic look from a prime lens is the brand new Full-Frame Classic Art Prime Line, compatible with 8K shooting with large format sensors, while achieving outstanding compact design.

Based on the Sigma FF High Speed Prime Line, the brand new FF Classic Art Prime Line incorporates more non-coated optical elements to achieve unrivaled expression while offering the highest resolving power in its class. It retains the high resolution capability that Sigma Cine lenses are well known for, and offers a unique combination of low contrast and artistic flare/ghost in the image. As with all other lenses from the FF High Speed Prime Line, it creates beautiful bokeh effects to improve creativity.

The FF Classic Art Prime Line has implemented newly developed coatings on the glass elements and offers consistent T value across the lineup (14mm and 135mm at T3.2 and the rest of the lenses at T2.5), greatly contributing to the effective workflow in post-production. It is compatible with the communication protocol of Cooke “/i Technology,”and thus is an ideal tool for shooting and editing with the latest technology, such as VFX, that call for detailed shooting data. A special coating is implemented on the front and rear elements so that the lens durability is ensured as with all other cine lenses from Sigma.

About /i Technology-compatible Sigma PL-mount lenses

The new Art Prime PL-mount lenses from Sigma now support Cooke Optics’ /i Technology communication protocol. This is the latest addition to the Sigma Cine lens family for filmmaking in the FF High Speed Prime Line.

Optimized for large-format camera systems and 8K shooting, the FF High Speed Prime Line lenses deliver stunning image quality in compact construction. The new addition to this prime lens lineup comes with electronic contacts that supports Cooke’s /i Technology communication protocol for Art Prime PL-mount lenses. Customization service will be available to customers with existing PL-mount primes in the future as Sigma will begin phasing out the original PL-mount prime build.

By using an /i Technology-compatible cine lens with a cine camera that supports the same protocol, users can see and record lens metadata such as focus distance, focal length, and aperture. This helps streamline compositing in the post production process.

Common specifications:

PL mount (Cooke /i Technology compatible)

Image circle diameter: FF 43.3mm

Illumination circle diameter: over 46.3mm

Focus ring: Marked in feet / meters

Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (circular aperture)

Luminous option for focus ring / iris ring markings

Early versions of the /i Technology-compatible FF High Speed Prime lens were used for shooting “Top Gun: Maverick,” scheduled to be released in 2020, demonstrating that the new lens is already being used for commercial applications.

For more information and details head to Sigma’s official website here: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/cine-lenses/