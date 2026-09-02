ShootProof Launches Slideshows: Music-Backed Reels Built Right Into Your Client Galleries

ShootProof has launched Slideshows, a new gallery feature that lets photographers turn their best selects into a music-backed highlight video without leaving the platform or opening a separate editing app. The feature went live August 18, 2026, and comes bundled with a rebuilt music library through Triple Scoop Music, now offering more than 50,000 licensed tracks as a paid add-on.

It’s the first piece of a bigger rollout. ShootProof is also giving every paid plan 1GB of video storage starting immediately, ahead of a full video upload feature (with expanded storage and monetization options) planned for September 2026.

Why This Matters: Delivery Platforms Are Racing to Do More Than Store Photos

In an industry where AI tools are compressing product development timelines across the board, it’s not surprising to see an established player like ShootProof accelerate its roadmap. Gallery hosts used to compete mostly on storage limits and print fulfillment margins. Now they’re adding editing tools, marketing features, and workflow automation at a pace that would have taken years a decade ago. Slideshows, followed by video delivery a month later, is ShootProof playing catch-up and then some.

ShootProof isn’t first to this idea. Pic-Time launched its own Slideshows feature back in 2021, with a smaller music library (1,800-plus tracks versus ShootProof’s new 50,000) but a similar promise: build a highlight reel inside the gallery, no third-party software required. ShootProof’s version arrives five years later with a considerably deeper song catalog and a sharper focus on social formats, but it’s worth knowing this isn’t a category ShootProof invented.

What You Can Actually Do With Slideshows

Once a gallery is delivered, photographers can pull their favorite images, arrange them on a timeline, and export a finished video without touching Premiere or Final Cut. The core toolset:

Select photos from a gallery on desktop or mobile and arrange them on a timeline

Choose slide transitions and crop styles, including fit, fill, and Ken Burns

Add a track from the upgraded Triple Scoop Music library (50,000+ songs, add-on required), with optional beat-matched transitions

Set aspect ratio, including 9:16 for Instagram Reels and Stories

Add a watermark, preview, and publish straight to the client gallery

Use a slideshow as the cover for a gallery or album

That last point is worth sitting with. If you’re already delivering through ShootProof, this is a low-effort way to make a stronger first impression on the gallery landing page, and first impressions do a lot of the emotional work before a client ever clicks into the full set. A moving, music-backed cover reads very differently than a static thumbnail grid.

[Related: See our Shootproof Review]

The Music Rebuild: What Actually Changed

ShootProof says the previous Triple Scoop integration topped out at 29,000-plus songs with limited search. The new library more than doubles that to 50,000-plus tracks, adds real search by mood, genre, and artist, and consolidates licensing into a single add-on plan that covers gallery music streaming, slideshows, and whatever ShootProof builds next on top of it. The company hasn’t published a standalone price for the add-on; photographers will need to check their account or ShootProof’s Help Center for current rates.

Video Storage Is Coming, Starting Now

Every paid ShootProof plan, from the 1,500 tier at roughly $8.33 a month up through Unlimited, now includes 1GB of video storage at no extra cost. That’s a modest allowance on its own, more of a placeholder than a working video delivery system, but ShootProof has confirmed the full feature lands in September 2026 with significantly more storage and the ability to monetize video sales. For hybrid shooters who’ve been delivering stills through ShootProof and video through a separate vendor, that’s the part worth watching closely.

Trade-Offs Worth Knowing

The music library is an add-on, not a built-in perk, so photographers who don’t already pay for gallery music streaming will need to factor in the extra cost to unlock the full 50,000-track catalog and beat-matching. The 1GB starter video allowance is enough to test the waters but not to run a real fusion-session workflow yet. And Pic-Time users already have a mature version of this same feature, so this launch is ShootProof closing a gap rather than opening one.

How Photographers Can Put Slideshows to Work

Beyond the obvious “cool new feature” angle, ShootProof is positioning Slideshows as a tool that touches marketing, sales, and client communication all at once:

Share a slideshow on social media before the full gallery goes out, priming clients emotionally before they see the complete set, which tends to help print sales

Turn styled shoots or portfolio work into a slideshow for inquiry responses, Instagram pins, or an About page, in place of a static portfolio grid

Export 9:16 versions for clients’ own Instagram Stories, with branding built in, for essentially free referral reach

Build vendor-specific reels (a florist, a venue) as a relationship-building tool for wedding photographers

Use slideshows in example galleries on a portfolio site to give prospective clients something to feel, not just look at

Turn mini-session footage into ad creative for Reels or paid social

Send a slideshow link alongside a review request a week or two post-delivery, as a warmer, more natural nudge than a plain ask

Send past clients an end-of-year highlight reel as a soft rebooking touchpoint

Pricing and Availability

Slideshows: live now (August 18, 2026) on all ShootProof paid plans

Music add-on: required for the full 50,000+ track library and beat-matching; pricing not published, check ShootProof’s Help Center or account dashboard

Video storage: 1GB included free on all paid plans, effective immediately

Full video launch, expanded storage, and monetization: coming September 2026

ShootProof paid plans start at $8.33/month (1,500 plan, billed annually) up to $50/month (Unlimited plan, billed annually)

Create your first slideshow

See It In Action

The Takeaway

For working ShootProof photographers, Slideshows is a quick way to add polish to a delivery experience that’s otherwise just a grid of thumbnails, and it’s the kind of feature that pays for itself in prints, referrals, and reviews without adding new software to the workflow. Whether it’s enough to compete long-term with dedicated video-forward platforms depends on what actually ships in September. That’s when we’ll find out if ShootProof is serious about video, or just closing the gap Pic-Time opened five years ago.