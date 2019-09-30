Memory addicts rejoice, after 3 years, SanDisk has finally released the market version of its 1TB SD Extreme Pro Memory card that’ll take your video recording to the next level! When it was first displayed at Photokina a few years ago, it was effectively just a proof of concept, but now SanDisk says that prices for the hardware are much more manageable, and the market is ready to adopt “such huge cards.”

They released a 1TB version of their MicroSD cards back in May at the MSRP of $449 which surprised a lot of people, so to keep the excitement rolling, this week they launched the SDXC version of the memory card. SanDisk has said the reason now for these cards to hit the market is primarily cost. Now it’s much cheaper than 3 years ago to get these products manufactured, and the need for them is also in much higher demand. With nearly every product out there able to record in 4k video (or higher), creatives need a memory card that just won’t quit! The downside however, is this particular card only has a 90MB/Sec write speed, (UHS-I), with a guaranteed sustained minimum write speed of 30MB/sec.

What does this mean for videographers? Well, you won’t exactly be able to pop this guy into a new 6k cinema camera and hit the races, but for DSLR shooters using 4k h.264 or h.265 recording, the v30 1TB card from SanDisk will more than cover you. For now we’ll just have to wait and see how long before a high speed write card is released for the cinema level cameras out there at the 1TB capacity, and hope that the price isn’t too insane!

Technical Specifications

Card Type SDXC

Storage Capacity 1 TB

Bus Type UHS-I

Speed Class 10

UHS Speed Class U3

Video Speed Class V30

Data Transfer Read Speed: 170 MB/s Maximum (Burst) Write Speed: 90 MB/s Maximum (Burst) Write Speed: 30 MB/s Minimum

Durability Shockproof, Temperature Extremes, Waterproof, X-Ray Proof

Operating Temperature -13 to 185°F/ -25 to 85°C

Storage Temperature -40 to 185°F/ -40 to 85°C

Built-in Write-Protect Switch Yes

