As of this morning, registration for Adobe MAX 2020 is open and free for all. The world’s biggest creativity conference will take place virtually October 20 – 22nd, and will feature notable creative luminaries and celebrity speakers such as Ava DuVernay, Keanu Reeves, Tyler the Creator, and Annie Leibovitz.

Virtual guests will be able to join the keynotes, technology Sneaks, and presentations on the latest innovations across Adobe Creative Cloud. Attendees can check out and work on collaborative art projects and challenges, as well as join in virtual networking opportunities for creatives across the globe.

And of course, attendees will be able to watch hundreds of live and on-demand learning sessions for all skill levels. Learn more by visiting the official blog post from Adobe here.

By registering now, you’ll benefit in a few different ways. You’ll be able to:

Enter into a sweepstakes to win a FREE MAX t-shirt

MAX t-shirt Build your schedule early (there are over 350 sessions to choose from this year. Get a head start on mapping it all out now!)

Join the live chat with creatives from around the world during session premieres

Gain access to instructor files and presentation downloads

Engage with the product experts behind your favorite Adobe products in Meet the Teams

Win amazing prizes by viewing sponsor tutorials and visiting individual sponsor pages

Register today at max.adobe.com