Profoto has finally announced Android Compatibility for it’s Profoto Connect app, providing smartphone connectivity for all photographers, their smartphones, and Air TTL compatible Profoto Products! Originally released back in March, this button free trigger will let you control your Profoto lighting from the comfort of your smartphone. While adapting apps for all the various android phones out there is a complicated task, the folks over at Profoto have managed to deliver after several months of hard work!

“When we sat down and talked with photographers, we recognized that all the buttons and menus you find on a typical remote trigger can seem a little complex – so we decided to get rid of them completely,“

– Albert Norelius, Profoto Product Manager

If you don’t know what the app & trigger are, The Profoto Connect is a new flash trigger that is 100% button-free and has only three settings; auto, manual and off.

Auto mode uses TTL, with the correct flash exposure calculated automatically when you press the shutter. In manual mode, control the flash output via bluetooth and the Profoto app. Swipe your finger across the screen of your smartphone to adjust the power output on your flash unit(s).

Currently the app has only been confirmed and tested on a handful of phone models including the following;

Samsung S9+, S10, S10+

Note 8, Note 9, and Note 10

Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei M20 Pro, Huawei Mate 30, and Huawei P30 Pro

Google Pixel 3, 3a, and 4

Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 9, and the Mi Mix 3

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 7 Pro

HTC U12+

As you can tell, the list isn’t exactly huge, but it’s growing still and you should still be fine even if you’re device isn’t on this list, as long as it is running Android Version 7 or higher.

Get the Profoto App here – iPhone | Android

The Profoto Connect is currently priced at $299, making it significantly cheaper than the Profoto Air Remote ($419). Check updated pricing here, and take advantage of todays Cyber-Monday deal to pair it up with a Profoto B2 250 Air TTL Location Kit on sale for only $995!

Profoto Connect features

• Button-free trigger for all Profoto AirTTL lights

• Attach to your camera’s hot shoe to wirelessly connect camera and light

• Three settings: Auto, manual and off

• Auto mode: Point and shoot with automatic flash power

• Manual mode: Fine-tune the flash settings

• Smart connectivity with the Profoto app (compatible with iPhone 7 and later)

• Small, lightweight and minimalistic design

• Built-in rechargeable LiPo battery – 30h battery life

