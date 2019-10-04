At first glance, you might assume photographer Geo Leon’s portraits were created as part of a high-end fashion campaign. However, if you swipe through to see the full series of images in each of his Instagram posts, you’ll find that Leon follows a less-is-more approach while creating conceptual portraits. In addition to using minimal gear, Leon further challenges himself by shooting in mundane locations. The places he chooses to use as backdrops hardly qualify as ideal, yet Leon’s use of lighting and composition bring everything together for an amazing final image.

Everybody likes a good before and after series, and Leon’s posts do not disappoint. Leon excels at using lighting, composition, depth of field, and other elements to transform ordinary locations into incredible backdrops. The behind-the-scenes images reveal how Leon setup the shot, and most use little more than a scrim or two for controlling the light. When asked about his preference for shooting with natural light, as is showcased in many of his portraits, Leon responded, “When I first started doing photography in 2012, I started with studio lighting. In a sense, I felt limited and I lacked knowing how to shoot in natural lighting. I forced myself to shoot natural light and now I love it.”

A simple setup does not mean little thought goes into creating the images, however. In fact, most of Leon’s portraits contain conceptual and thematic elements, all of which are part of a deliberate process. Leon notes, “I have a vision for every shoot that I do, from the model to the outfit to the location. I’m constantly inspired by movies, art, videos games.”

You can find more of Geo’s work via the links below:

