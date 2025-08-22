Nikon’s New NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/S II is Faster, Lighter, and Built for the Field

Nikon has unveiled the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, its first second-generation Z-mount lens and an important update to one of the most widely used zooms in professional photography. The new model trims weight, improves autofocus dramatically, and introduces the first internal zoom design in its class.

Lightest in Its Class

At 675 grams (1.49 lbs.), the S II is 130 grams lighter than its predecessor and now claims the title of lightest full-frame 24-70mm f/2.8 zoom on the market—edging out even Sony’s FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II (695g).

Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM: 900g

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art: 735g

Panasonic Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8: 935g

The slimmer build also reduces the filter thread from 82mm to 77mm, making filters smaller and more affordable. Nikon’s redesigned lens hood adds a filter adjustment window, so users can rotate polarizers or NDs without removing the hood.

Internal Zoom and Handling

Unlike its predecessor, the S II uses an internal zoom mechanism. This means the lens maintains a fixed length (142mm) regardless of focal length changes—an advantage for gimbal work, stability, and keeping dust out of the barrel.

The tradeoff: the S II is longer at rest compared to the original (142mm vs. 126mm), and slightly longer than Sony’s GM II (120mm). Still, its consistent balance during zooming makes it a strong option for hybrid photo-video shooters.

Autofocus: Nikon’s Fastest Ever

This is the first Nikon zoom to employ Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM) motors, which the company claims make AF five times faster than the first-generation lens and improve tracking performance during zooming by 60%.

Nikon goes as far as to call it the fastest focusing lens in its history—a bold claim that will certainly be put to the test by sports and event shooters.

Optics and Close-Up Performance

Optical Formula : 14 elements in 10 groups (down from 17 in 15)

: 14 elements in 10 groups (down from 17 in 15) Coatings : Nikon’s new Meso Amorphous Coat plus ARNEO Coat for the strongest anti-reflection protection in the lineup

: Nikon’s new plus for the strongest anti-reflection protection in the lineup Aperture : An 11-blade diaphragm replaces the older 9-blade design for smoother, rounder bokeh

: An replaces the older 9-blade design for smoother, rounder bokeh Minimum Focus : 0.24 m at 24mm, 0.33 m at 70mm

: 0.24 m at 24mm, 0.33 m at 70mm Magnification: Up to 0.32x—an improvement over the first version’s 0.22x

Video-Oriented Refinements

Nikon has clearly considered video users here. The S II suppresses focus breathing, includes a clickable/de-clickable control ring, and holds its balance while zooming—important for rigs and accessories.

One notable omission, however, is the OLED display from the original lens, which some photographers may miss.

Price and Availability

The NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II will be available in mid-September for $2,799.95.

That’s a jump from the original, which currently retails for about $2,096.95 on sale.

Sample Images

Final Thoughts

The 24-70mm f/2.8 is the bread-and-butter lens for countless professionals, and Nikon’s update focuses on agility, speed, and hybrid workflows. While some may lament the loss of the OLED display, the gains in autofocus performance, weight savings, and internal zoom handling make this a compelling upgrade.

For Nikon Z shooters who rely on a standard zoom daily, this lens looks like the new workhorse to beat.