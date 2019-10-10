Well it’s finally time! We can share the news, and I mean a LOT of news for the Mirrorless Lineup, with the new releases from Nikon leading up to PhotoPlus Expo this month. Today, Nikon dropped a plethora of goodies for us to drool over; A new mirrorless camera, 3 new lenses, and a battery grip! There’s almost too much to process here, but we’ll start with the Camera. While most people were expecting a “pro” body, Nikon decided to go a different, (smarter), route and release a crop sensor (DX) body with not one, but two incredible compact zoom lenses. The Z 50 Mirrorless Camera and the DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR & the DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lenses. we’ll dive into the specifics of these guys further on, but I’ll let you know now that these will be available individually or as a set of packages bundled together, giving the “pro-sumer” pretty much everything they’d need out of a camera system in a single box! (Well, i’m assuming that when you buy this as a bundle it comes in a special box….but I digress.)

While that’s already some pretty impressive news, Nikon definitely didn’t want to leave the “Pros” out there disappointed and feeling left out. So they also announced the addition, (finally), of the MB-N10 Battery Grip for the Z lineup of cameras, and last but not least, the 58mm f/0.95 Noct lens!!!! This thing, is an absolute dreamboat that everyone here in the studio cannot wait to get hands on with to test out. Weddings, Landscapes, Portraits, Astrophotography….there’s nothing it can’t do…and excel at! (well, other than zoom? But that’s just being a nit-picker there haha).

The Nikon Z 50 will be available in November 2019, with the body-only listed at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $859.95, a one-lens kit with the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens for a SRP of $999.95 or a two-lens kit with both the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lenses for a SRP of $1349.95.

Official Press Release(s) for the Nikon Mirrorless Announcements

Today, Nikon Inc. announced the next Z series mirrorless camera, the DX-format Nikon Z 50, along with two new companion NIKKOR Z lenses, the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR. The new Nikon Z 50 takes full advantage of Nikon’s larger Z mount, providing creators of all types with the most innovative optical system for superior image and video quality. The compact and lightweight Nikon Z 50 was made for unique individuals seeking a camera that has the speed, portability and style to keep pace and share their creative storytelling and imagination, especially when paired with the new ultra-compact 16-50mm zoom and the slim 50-250mm telephoto zoom lenses.

“The new Nikon Z 50 is a small yet capable camera that brings the best of the Nikon Z series to all kinds of creators to discover, share and engage,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “The new NIKKOR Z DX lenses expands the Nikon Z series to provide new creative tools for those looking to take their photo and video passions to new heights.”

When a sudden case of jet-set wanderlust strikes, or if there’s an idea that just has to be shared in 4K video, the Nikon Z 50 is the unobtrusive companion that promises to help deliver content that truly stands out. This is Nikon’s first DX-format mirrorless camera, delivering a more compact lightweight system to those upgrading to mirrorless or discovering the Nikon Z mount system. The new Z 50 offers an ergonomic design, intuitive operability and the steadfast reliability Nikon is known for, but in a slimmer, lightweight and attainable body. Taking advantage of the Nikon Z mount, the Z 50 produces stunning image quality and provides optimal performance for any type of content creation, from still photography to high-quality 4K video.

SMALL ON SIZE, BIG ON FUN

The easy-to-carry, compact and lightweight 12.9-oz body of the Nikon Z 50 is designed with intuitive controls and an agile yet durable magnesium alloy frame. It’s effortless to carry while vlogging a vacation, hiking the backcountry or exploring a new part of town. Since it’s mirrorless, users can activate the silent shutter function for truly low-profile shooting in sensitive situations.

TELL YOUR STORY, BEAUTIFULLY

A DX-format 20.9-megapixel CMOS sensor delivers superior image quality, sharpness, color and tones to document it all, even in low light. The EXPEED 6 image-processing engine helps to achieve excellent low-light performance and the highest standard sensitivity in its class for still-image shooting – ISO 51,200 – so users can capture high-resolution photos in challenging lighting conditions, like concerts or night street photography.

HIGH-SPEED PERFORMANCE

The camera quickly locks focus with a 209-point Hybrid AF System that enables broad coverage of approximately 87% of the frame horizontally and 85% vertically. It’s also the first Nikon DX-format camera to employ Eye-Detection AF, which makes portrait photography simple by recognizing and instantly focusing on a subject’s eyes, even if they are moving. What’s more, with fast 11 fps (with AF/AE) continuous shooting, users can keep up with fleeting moments and never miss a moment of the action.

FLIP-DOWN SELFIE SCREEN

The Nikon Z 50 features an easy to use interface with a 3.2-inch flip-down LCD touchscreen that’s ideal for selfies and vlogging. The LCD features familiar soft keys and icons, while intuitive controls make storytelling simple. Selfie Mode automatically disables all but essential controls while the LCD is flipped down, which makes it easy for the photographer to turn the camera on themselves and capture flattering photos and videos without worry of accidentally changing settings.

EPIC VIDEO FEATURES AND NEW CREATIVE OPTIONS

Sharp, vibrant 4K video is just the beginning – Experience built in 120p slow-motion, time-lapse and interval timer as well as in-camera video trimming and 20 Creative Picture Controls. These Creative Picture Controls and Special Effect modes instantly transform an image or video footage, while Scene Modes automatically adjust settings to optimize performance for beginners. For smooth footage, the camera also incorporates additional built in stabilization while shooting Full HD or 4K video.

SHARE BETTER CONTENT, INSTANTLY

Built-in Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth connectivity along with support for the new SnapBridge2 version 2.6 app allows users to seamlessly share still images and videos with friends, families and followers. In addition to automatically sending gorgeous images to one’s phone, users now also have the ability to easily transfer video to their smart device quickly. The latest version of SnapBridge also supports RAW image transfer and advanced remote capture functions.

Key Features and Specifications of the Nikon Z50

Effective Pixels (Megapixels) 20.9 million

Sensor Size – 23.5 x 15.7 mm

Image Sensor Format – DX format

Storage Media – SD

Card Slot – One

Compatible Lenses Z mount NIKKOR lenses F mount NIKKOR lenses with mount adapter; restrictions may apply

ISO Sensitivity ISO 100 – 51,200 in steps of 1/3 or 1/2 EV Can also be set to approx. 1 or 2 EV (ISO 204,800 equivalent) above ISO 51,200; auto ISO sensitivity control available

WiFi – Yes

Bluetooth – Yes

Battery / Batteries – One EN-EL25 rechargeable Li-ion battery

THE NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR & NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR – NEXT GENERATION DX-FORMAT NIKKOR LENSES

The new NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm standard zoom and the NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm telephoto zoom lenses are designed to complement the new Z 50, striking the balance of small size and sharp optics. The NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens is a slim zoom lens that lets users capture a wide variety of scenes, from beautiful landscapes to candid portraits. The compact telephoto NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lens allows anyone to go the extra distance and capture far-away subjects, like city skylines or birds in flight. When paired with the new lenses, Dual Detect Optical VR is enabled on the Z 50 to help control the effects of camera shake when shooting.

Both the new NIKKOR Z DX lenses unleash the potential of the Nikon Z mount, using the superior design flexibility made possible by the large-diameter and the 16mm flange focal distance to deliver outstanding optical performance and sharpness in a deceptively compact form factor.

In addition to achieving incredible image quality, the new NIKKOR Z DX lenses are optimized for video capture when paired with the Z 50, making them must-haves for emerging content creators. Both lenses promise reduced focus breathing, a customizable control ring for smooth control of aperture or exposure compensation, as well as fast and quiet operation. Additionally, the new lenses offer in-lens optical Vibration Reduction (VR) technology to allow for smooth recording, with camera shake compensation equivalent to 4.5 stops3 and 5.0 stops3, respectively.

Beyond these two new lenses, Nikon Z 50 users can enjoy greater variety in imaging expression by mounting any of the current lenses in the NIKKOR Z lineup. A vast selection of traditional F-Mount NIKKOR lenses is also available to shooters via the Mount Adapter FTZ, with many lenses retaining functions such as VR and AF.

Key Features and Specifications of the DX 16-50mm

Maximum Aperture f/3.5-6.3

Minimum Aperture f/16

Maximum Angle of View (DX-format) 83°

Minimum Angle of View (DX-format) 31° 30′

Minimum Focus Distance 0.66 ft. (0.2m.) at 24mm. zoom position 0.76 ft. (0.23m.) at 35mm. zoom position 0.82 ft. (0.25m.) at 16mm. zoom position 0.99 ft. (0.3m) at 50 mm. zoom position

Filter Size 46mm

Key Features and Specifications of the DX 50-250mm

Maximum Aperture f/3.5-6.3

Minimum Aperture f/16

Maximum Angle of View (DX-format) 83°

Minimum Angle of View (DX-format) 31° 30′

Minimum Focus Distance 0.66 ft. (0.2m.) at 24mm. zoom position 0.76 ft. (0.23m.) at 35mm. zoom position 0.82 ft. (0.25m.) at 16mm. zoom position 0.99 ft. (0.3m) at 50 mm. zoom position

Filter Size 46mm

Price and Availability of the Z50 and 16-50mm & 50-250mm Lenses

The Nikon Z 50 will be available in November 2019, in several configurations including body-only for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $859.95, a one-lens kit with the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens for a SRP of $999.95 or a two-lens kit with both the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lenses for a SRP of $1349.95.

For more information on the latest Nikon products, including the new Nikon Z 50, NIKKOR Z DX 16- 50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR, NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR and the full Nikon Z mount system, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

NIkon Z50

NIKKOR Z DX 16- 50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR

NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR

Nikon 58mm f/0.95 Noct Lens – Something To Drool Over!

Not to keep the pro’s feeling left out, also announced today is the fastest NIKKOR lens ever made, the new NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens. The 58mm Noct is a one-of-a-kind lens that pays homage to the extraordinary optical legacy that the previous Noct-NIKKOR 58mm f/1.2 lens established, while demonstrating the superiority and potential of the Nikon Z Mount. Created for the most discerning photographers, the new Noct lens is an exclusively manual focus prime lens with an incredible maximum aperture of f/0.95 for a truly dramatic depth of field and next-level low light performance.

The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct is in a class of its own, offering low light ability and extreme sharpness that excels in the hands of a capable creator. From stunning portraits to landscapes or astrophotography, all images are rendered beautifully thanks to its vast depth-of field control, seductive bokeh and superb point-image reproduction.

“This is why the Z mount was created. The Noct is a testament to Nikon’s commitment to optical innovation driven by more than a century of expertise,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “We promised a new dimension of optical performance for the Nikon Z series and NIKKOR Z lens lineup, and by announcing our fastest NIKKOR lens ever made, the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, we are making this claim a reality.”

Key Features and Specifications

Maximum Aperture – f/0.95

Minimum Aperture – f/16

Maximum Angle of View (DX-format) 27°20’

Maximum Angle of View (FX-format) 40°50′

Minimum Focus Distance 1.64 ft (0.5 m) from focal plane at all zoom positions

Focus Mode – Manual

Filter Size – 82mm

THE NEWEST ADDITION TO S-LINE OF NIKKOR Z LENSES

The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct joins as the apex to the ever-expanding series of S-Line lenses, which also includes the recently announced NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S and NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S, all hailed for their sharpness and optical performance.

A LEGENDARY LENS REBORN

The original Noct-NIKKOR 58mm f/1.2 was released in 1977, its name said to be derived from “Nocturne.” Made for nighttime photography, this lens became renowned for its ability to reproduce point light sources as point images. The design of the new Noct lens evolves with the most advanced optical technology for photographers and videographers, boasting an immense f/0.95 maximum aperture, staggering low light ability and enticing bokeh characteristics.

The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct implores an extensive depth of field, producing elaborate bokeh and blur characteristics with good continuity for more compelling, three-dimensional imaging. Even when the distance between the subject and the background are insufficient, the new 58mm Noct lens can still

capture sharp images with beautiful background blur due to the reproduction of an extremely sharp focus plane and vast shallow depth of field. Additionally, shooting point light sources at maximum aperture would normally produce sagittal coma flare. However, with the new Noct lens the causes of sagittal coma flare are eliminated across the entire frame with point light sources being reproduced as tack-sharp point images even at the peripheries, for clear and crisp night landscapes and astronomical shots.

A lens like the new NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct is possible today because of the large Z mount, which allows for more light capture and faster data sharing between lens and camera, as well as improved flexibility for lens optics and design. The new Noct lens also boasts a large-diameter ground aspherical lens element crafted from the finest glass with outstanding surface accuracy, providing a higher refractive index that would otherwise be unobtainable. This pro-level lens is constructed with an optical formula consisting of 17 elements in 10 groups, ensuring a well-balanced lens that delivers incredibly sharp results

Like the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S lens announced earlier this year, the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens includes an ARNEO Coat, which provides anti-reflection performance to combat incident light reaching the lens surface from a vertical direction. Alongside the Nano Crystal Coat, which effectively reduces incident light from a diagonal direction, the new Noct lens can capture clear and sharp content with minimal ghosting and flare effects across a wide variety of backlit situations that are normally challenging. Additionally, the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct includes a lens information panel allowing photographers and videographers to confirm aperture, focus distance and depth of field at a glance. Users will also enjoy the increased number of functions that can be assigned to the lens Fn button, matching the Fn1/Fn2 buttons on both the Z 7 and Z 6 cameras. Additionally, an electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism is incorporated, providing stable aperture control even during continuous shooting. The fluorine coat of the new Noct lens acts as a dust, dirt and moisture repellent coating.

In addition to the refined and durable exterior design, the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct offers excellent operability and a feeling of precision in hand. The focus ring enables accurate manual focusing, allowing for the appropriate amount of torque and a large rotation angle, even for the extremely shallow depth of field afforded at f/0.95. The new Noct lens also adopts a control ring, where functions like aperture setting, and exposure compensation can be assigned. Furthermore, the inside of the lens hood is felt- lined, delivering clear rendering by effectively preventing light reflection inside the hood.

THE NEW MB-N10 BATTERY PACK FOR THE NIKON Z 7 AND Z 6

The new MB-N10 battery power pack is an optional accessory for both the Nikon Z 7 and Z 6. The battery pack significantly enhances battery life and adds an additional hand hold, providing photographers and videographers even more freedom and comfort when using the Z 7 and Z 6. The battery pack is designed to hold two EN-EL15b batteries (sold separately), effectively increasing the number of shots possible and movie recording time by approximately 1.8X, based on CIPA standards. The MB-N10 offers the same weather sealing and modern design of the Z 7 and Z 6, plus it will support USB charging.

Price and Availability of the 58mm f/0.95 Noct & MB-N10 Battery Grip

The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens will be available October 31, 2019 at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $7999.95* and will come with a special premium custom padded case (Trunk Case CT-101), in addition to the HN-38 Hood. The new MB-N10 battery power pack will be available in November 2019, for an SRP of $199.95*. For more information on the latest Nikon products, including the new NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens and MB-N10 battery power pack as well as the full Nikon Z mount system, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

An Update On The Nikon Roadmap Is Coming!

Well, the good news is there’s an update to the Nikon Roadmap for lenses coming VERY soon, the bad news is at the time of this write up, we were only told that there’s an update coming and we should have that information in a day or so, so once we get our hands on it we’ll update this post or make a new one right away!

Final Thoughts and Conclusion

There’s SOOOO Much to break down here and I honestly don’t even know where to start. First the Z50 and the two lenses. While i’d have loved to see a “pro” mirrorless body and some additional lenses to go along with it, this direction makes more than perfect sense. An entry level camera with entry level cost that allows new users to jump right into the mirrorless world with Nikon, and the best news is any lenses they buy will work back and forth automatically across both the crop sensor and full frame bodies! Definitely allowing room to grow once they get hooked on the new tech!

Then we have the Noct, that dreamy dreamy Noct! It’s been about 40+ years since Nikon has made a lens like this, and it’s 40+ years too long! I don’t think anyone, even non-canon shooters is not excited to get hands on with this lens to see what it’s capable of. While the nearly $8K price tag will have many cringing and crying, for the professional cinematographers out there, or even the niche-shooters like Leica, for a lens of this calibre, the price should be worth every single penny and then some! I guess really we’ll just have to wait and see once we and others start getting hands on with the lens and report back, I’ll tell you this, we’re SUPER excited to review it for you! (On that note, if there’s any particular subjects and tests you’d like to see us do, please let me know in the comments!)

Now we’re down to the last thing….the MB-N10 battery grip…Honestly, I don’t even know where to begin here, or how to feel. On one hand, yes, I WANT that grip, that ergonomic, and I DESPERATELY want the added battery life. But on the other hand…WHY are there no vertical controls? I mean I get that there are no “contacts” on the bottom of the camera like the DSLR brothers, but the mirrorless has such incredible wifi and bluetooth connectivity? Maybe that’s another avenue they can take to add those controls? It’ll be interesting to see what 3rd party manufacturers will do and if they’ll take up the challenge. Based on the feedback due to the leaked info earlier this week, despite crushing it with everything else, the general population seems to feel that Nikon missed the mark with the release of this grip. I guess once again we’ll have to wait until it’s out in the wild and we get some direct information from the manufacturer as to why there’s no controls, and if there ever will be some!

Until then, what do you all think? Are you pumped about these releases? Do you think the Z50 and the DX lenses would work for you on your travels? We’ve put in a request to review each and every one of these items but until then, let us know what you think and what you’d like to see clarified in the comments below!