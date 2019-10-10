In this video, I’m going to show you a simple Photoshop compositing technique that you can use to remove light stands from your images in less than two minutes. In addition, I’ll give you a complete rundown of how the image you see above was lit, shot, and edited. Let’s dive in!

Why Would You Want to Composite Out Light Stands?

While the answer to this question may seem obvious, this technique is actually one of the highest requested videos and also one of the most frequently asked questions in our Master OCF & Lighting Facebook Group. There are a couple of reasons why learning this technique could provide use for you on future shoots:

Not enough flash power: oftentimes we are working with simple speedlights that don’t pack enough power to be placed out of frame. Although medium-large strobes have become quite popular, like the Godox AD200 or the Profoto B10, it isn’t necessarily in everyone’s tool kit. Shooting wide: maybe you are looking to achieve a wider composition but still need to add light to your subject. Creative purposes: maybe you are intending on using your lights to really spotlight your subjects and getting your light stand close to your subject is the easiest way to do this.

Either way, this is a useful and extremely simple technique to master and we’ll teach you how to composite out light stands in less than 2 minutes. Here are the steps:

1. Sync Develop Settings with Plate Shot

Before we even get to compositing, let’s discuss the importance of a plate shot. A tripod will provide the stability you need to capture multiple images for the final composite (one with the light stands in and one with them taken out), without having to tinker around in Photoshop aligning the layers and cutting off portions of your image. Negligence is usually what differentiates the good composites from the bad so always start this process with a tripod to save yourself some time in post.

2. Edit Images in Photoshop

Once you’ve edited your final image, copy and paste those exact Lightroom Develop settings to your plate shot. Then select both images and right-click and select ‘Edit in Photoshop‘. Although Lightroom has a Spot Removal tool, it is not nearly as robust as what Photoshop provides and likely cannot get the job done.

3. Auto-Align Layers in Photoshop

Since we’ve used a tripod to capture these images, they should technically be level, however, to get both images to align perfectly go to Edit > Auto-Align Layers > Auto.

4. Add Layer Mask & Paint Out Lights

Make sure that the image with the light stands in the frame is layered on top of your plate shot. then add a Layer Mask to that image, select B to pull up your brush tool and with black as your selected color you now use your mouse or Wacom pen to paint out the stands. Make sure you set the Hardness of the brush is set to 0 so that you are feathering the strokes rather than creating a harsh line. In a shot like this where a little bit of light was spilling onto the ground, I am going to replace the entire right side of the image.

And that’s it! Less than two minutes, hopefully, to composite out the light stands out of this image! Now, let’s dive into the actual creation of this image.

How We Created This Image: Light Stacking Technique

In Lighting 3, we introduced the C.A.M.P framework as one of our SLR Lounge teaching methods:

C omposition: What do we want our scene to look like? Where do we want the camera to be? What’s the angle? What do we want our subjects to be doing?

omposition: What do we want our scene to look like? Where do we want the camera to be? What’s the angle? What do we want our subjects to be doing? A mbient Light Exposure: Choose the intention of the scene. Do we want a dramatic image (darkening the ambient light and using more flash) or do we want a softer image (brightening the ambient light and using a more natural power of flash)?

mbient Light Exposure: Choose the intention of the scene. Do we want a dramatic image (darkening the ambient light and using more flash) or do we want a softer image (brightening the ambient light and using a more natural power of flash)? M odify/Add Light: Are your subjects visible in the frame or do they need to be chiseled out? Do you need to add an additional light source?

odify/Add Light: Are your subjects visible in the frame or do they need to be chiseled out? Do you need to add an additional light source? Pose & Photograph: Take your shot!

This image was actually created during the filming of that workshop and is, in fact, one of the tutorials we teach called Light Stacking. We are going to break it down step by step and walk you along on how we created this shot.

Step 1: Composition

I wanted to gt my subject, Seth, placed in an area where the background could frame him. You can see in the behind the scenes video that he is framed within the pillars of the cafe, right on the left third of the image. I made sure that his body and head were placed against a dark background so that he would pop out more in the scene. In addition, all the lines of the building lead to our subject.

Step 2: Ambient Light Exposure

The difference between a natural-looking image and a dramatic image has nothing to do with whether you are adding flash or not, but instead, it deals with ambient light exposure. If you want a more dramatic looking image, you’re going to pull the ambient exposure down and pump up your flash power and do the exact opposite for bright more natural-looking images.

We are shooting this at mid-day in harsh sunlight, which is why the lights are so close in the first place. I opted for a more dramatic exposure and chose to use my lights to brighten my subject.

Step 3: Modify or Add Light

Now that we’ve chosen to create a more dramatic image, we will need a ton of power to get our subject to be brighter than the background. For this shot, we used 2 Godox AD200’s firing through a MagBox with the FocusDiffuser as our key fill light and one speedlight placed closer to Seth with a MagSphere to really chisel his face out of the scene.

Step 4: Pose & Photograph, and Post-Produce

After setting up our lights. we had Seth give us a more serious look into the camera and shot our final shot. I was excited to bring the images into Lightroom to test out our Visual Flow presets – a lighting condition-based system that dials in a statistical averaging of how images are supposed to look within specific lighting conditions. We chose the Flash Preset from the Modern Preset Pack, designed to give you a one-click transformation of flashed images.

If you watch the video, you can see how just we achieved this preset development by looking through the specific Develop settings in Lightroom. If you want more info on our upcoming collaboration with DVLOP for our Visual Flow presets, sign up here!