For its second year in a row, Tamron USA is teaming up with The Imaging Alliance to bring a free gift to first responders in the Long Island area: free “Portraits of Love” family portrait sessions! Firefighters, police officers and any first responders near Tamron’s Commack, NY location can reserve a 15-minute spot for a free family portrait session on November 5th and 6th!

Tamron USA & The Imaging Alliance | Portraits of Love

The seed for Portraits of Love was started up in 2009 by the Photoimaging Manufacturers & Distributors Association. Its purpose was to send family portraits to deployed soldiers fighting for our country. Now branded as The Imaging Alliance “Portraits of Love”, it’s aim is to provide joy and create incredible, lasting memories for our first responders here in the US and abroad.

“The Imaging Alliance along with its member companies will take the liberty of assigning professional photographers throughout the country, where studio spaces will be set up to hold photo shoots for active military families,” says The Imaging Alliance on its official site. “The partnership created with the USO over the last six years has allowed the Portraits of Love project to reach even more wonderful military families.”

This is an incredible way for The Imaging Alliance to give back to the “service members and families who defend our country each and every day.”

Tamron’s Long Island headquarters has invited all first responders to enjoy a free, 15-minute family portrait session with professional photographer Paola Ponchielli.

Families are allowed to bring any props they’d like, their dogs, crazy outfits—you name it! “This is your family portrait and we invite you to be as fun or as serious as you like,” Tamron said in a recent announcement on Ticketleap. You can reserve your spot HERE, but act quick because spots are filling up fast!

This is a really cool opportunity for first responders in the Long Island area to get that family Christmas card photo you’ve been planning, or just a really great memory to capture with you and yours. Hurry up and reserve your spot NOW! And if you have any questions, feel free to email pponchielli@tamron.com.