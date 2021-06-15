After the success of their original MagBox, MagMod has been hard at work trying to figure out what additional softboxes and modifiers portrait and wedding photographers are in search of. Their new lineup introduces products that they’ve been fine-tuning for years and is finally ready for the public eye. The most exciting thing about this announcement is how apparent it is that MagMod listens to its audience when creating these products.

The original MagBox was the perfect beginner softbox, 24″ in diameter and portable for travel and on-the-go shooting. Today, they launch their 5th Kickstarter campaign to announce their new MagBox Pro lineup:

Each product is meant to integrate seamlessly into their magnetic ecosystem and with products you already own. Both softboxes are intentional and feature-packed – scroll down to read all about them!

How to Purchase MagBox Pro Softboxes & Accessories

MagMod has used Kickstarter for their previous launches and loves being able to reward their earliest backers with discounts and stretch goal rewards. You can pre-order the new softboxes on Kickstarter to secure your purchase. Orders are said to ship in September 2021.

MagBox Pro 42 Octa

Integrated Built-In Storage Pocket for Diffusion Panel

New Super-Fast Zip on Fabric Diffuser

Optional Magnetic Grid for Fast & Easy Light Control

Durable Lightweight Rip-Stop Material Shell

Hassle Free Setup and Teardown

42” Diameter

Integrated Gel Slot for Instant Color with MagBox Gels

Silver Reflective Interior

Works with Speedlights or Strobes

“If you love soft light, then you’ll love the MagBox Pro 42” Octa. This big new Octabox has time-saving features like the super fast zip on diffuser, integrated built-in storage pocket, magnet attaching honeycomb grid for light control, a simple setup, and integrated gel slot, making it the fastest, easiest and most awesome large octabox for photographers. At a 42” diameter the MagBox Pro 42 Octa gives you the softness you are looking for in a package that is super fast to set up and tear down. Designed to work with speedlights or strobes, the 42 Octa is a super versatile tool that makes switching back and forth between small and large modifiers in the MagMod ecosystem a cinch. Also includes a new upgraded lightweight rip-stop material shell for extra durability. With a softbox this user-friendly, it’s never been easier to create beautiful, soft light on your subjects.”

MagBox Pro 36 Strip

Rectangular Shape for Precise Light Control

Ideal for Edge or Rim Light

3 Feet / 1 Meter Tall

Integrated Built-In Storage Pocket for Diffusion Panel

Use with Optional Magnetic Grid for Fast and Easy Light Control

Open Obstruction Free Center Design

Works with Speedlights or Strobes

“Strip boxes are a popular tool for portrait and product photographers. The new MagBox Pro 36 Strip has time-saving features like the super-fast zip-on diffuser, integrated built-in storage pocket, magnet attaching honeycomb grid for light control, a simple setup, and integrated gel slot, making it the fastest, easiest, and most awesome strip box for photographers. The perfect size at 36” tall the new MagBox Pro 36 Strip gives you the softness you are looking for in a portable package for shooting on the go or at the studio. Designed to work with speedlights or strobes, the 36-inch Strip is a super versatile tool that makes switching back and forth between small and large MagMod modifiers a cinch. Also includes a new upgraded lightweight rip-stop material shell for extra durability. With a softbox this user-friendly, it’s never been easier to create beautiful, soft light edge light, rim light, key or fill. This strip box is versatile.”

MagBox Pro 24 Octa

● Integrated Built-In Storage Pocket for Diffusion Panel

● New Super-Fast Zip on Fabric Diffuser

● Use with Optional Magnetic Grid for Fast and Easy Light Control

● Durable Lightweight Rip-Stop Material Shell

● Hassle Free Setup and Teardown

● Mounts in Seconds to MagRing or Speedring Adaptor

● Soft Portable 24” Light Modifier

● Integrated Gel Slot for Instant Color with MagBox Gels

● Popular Octa Softbox Shape

● Silver Reflective Interior

● Open Obstruction Free Center Design

● Works with Speedlights or Strobes

● Perfect for out in the field, at weddings, or even in studio

“With time-saving features like the super fast zip on diffuser, integrated built-in storage pocket, magnet attaching honeycomb grid for light control, a simple setup, integrated gel slot, the MagBox lets busy photographers rock off camera softbox lighting without breaking a sweat. Designed to work with speedlights or strobes, the 24-inch MagBox is a super versatile tool that makes switching back and forth between small and large MagMod modifiers a cinch.Also includes a new upgraded lightweight rip-stop material shell for extra durability. With a softbox this user-friendly, it’s never been easier to create beautiful, soft light on the fly.”

MagBox Pro Grid

“This modifier magnetizes to the MagBox instantly and effortlessly, saving photographers from the annoying and clumsy experience of other velcro-style softboxes. The instant snap-on sound when the MagBox Pro Gride attaches feels automatic, secure, and is more satisfying than a perfect knuckle crack.” It comes in all the new softbox sizes: 24, 36, and 42.

MagShoe 2

Upgrade in materials and design to support larger boxes

Easy to use, no more small screws and nuts to deal with

Ergonomic pistol grip offers easily handling

Works perfectly in combination with the MagRing

Place on stand or hand-hold

Compatible with virtually any Speedlight flash

Includes 1⁄4-20 adapter for flashes like the AD200 or to mount LED light panels and GoPro cameras.

“The MagShoe is a universal, ergonomic cold shoe bracket you can operate with one hand. Just slide in your flash, turn the lock 90 degrees and you’re golden. It’s a must-have for any photographer who wants to work faster, easier and awesome-er. The new MagShoe 2 includes an upgrade in materials and design to support the larger MagBox Pro softboxes like the MagBox Pro 42 Octa and MagBox Pro 36 Strip.”

MagBox Large Case

When we mentioned how MagMod listened and executed, it’s evident in the design of their new MagBox case. The case is built larger than before to house the newer-sized softboxes and, most importantly, comes with an adjustable strap (a massive improvement from the original)! You can see in the product photos above that this eliminates the need to store your lights in a separate bag because it all fits in the case.

MagBox Pro Lifestyle Product Images

MagBox Pro Sample Images