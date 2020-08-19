Venus Optics just announced the release of Laowa 50mm f/2.8 2X Ultra Macro APO Lens. The new 50mm lens is specially designed for Micro Four Thirds (MFT) cameras and it is the first-ever 2X macro lens designed for this sensor size. The lens also features an apochromatic (APO) design to minimize the chromatic aberrations across the frame and the retail price is $399 (pricing may vary in different countries.)

Focus from infinity to 2X macro magnification

Unlike most of the MFT macro lenses in the market which can focus only up to 1X, the new Laowa 50mm macro lens offers a 2X maximum magnification ratio along with a minimum focusing distance of 5.3” (13.5cm). It has become the first lens ever designed with a greater- than-life-size (2:1) maximum magnification for MFT cameras, allowing photographing close subjects with finer details. The wider magnification range also makes itself flexible for shooting subjects at different sizes. The lens can focus to infinity and serve as an excellent portrait lens with its 100mm equivalent field of view on 35mm sensors.

Equipped with a CPU chip and motor (Automatic aperture)

The lens is equipped with a CPU chip and motor and the aperture can be controlled via the camera body. All the lens data is directly recorded on EXIF. Moreover, the focus magnifier would automatically be triggered for easier focus control when the focus ring is rotated.

Apochromatic optical (APO) design

The new 50mm f/2.8 2X Ultra Macro has an optics design with 14 elements in 10 groups, three out of which are extra-low dispersion glasses to minimize chromatic aberrations across the frame. This lens has inherited the exceptional APO design from Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO, where both lateral chromatic aberration (LaCa) and longitudinal CA (LoCA or Bokeh Fringing) are eliminated.

Lightweight & Compactness

The 50mm lens is extremely compact and light in weight. It measures 3.1” (79mm) long and weighs only around 8.4oz (240g). Venus Optics takes advantage of the short flange distance of mirrorless cameras and compress the size of the lens to the minimal. An internal focus design is also adapted so that the length of the lens can be maintained during focusing.

Compatible with MFT

With the previous success of the Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO which was optimized for APS-C, the new 50mm lens is specially developed for MFT mirrorless camera users. It can be used on Panasonic, Olympus, BMPCC 4K, etc.

Product shots & Sample Images

Technical Specifications

Format – MFT

Focal length – 50mm

Angle of View – 24°

Aperture – f/2.8-22 (Automatic aperture)

Optical Structure – 14 elements in 10 groups

Aperture Blade – 7 blades

Closest focusing distance – 13.5cm

Max. Magnification – 2x

Focus – Manual

Filter thread – ø49mm

Dimensions – ø53.5mm*79mm

Weight – 240g

Pricing & Availability

The lens is currently available to order in authorized resellers and on Venus Optics official website (http://www.venuslens.net/). Shipping starts immediately. The ex-VAT retail price in the US is $399. Pricing may vary in different countries. For more information, visit the official product page here

