Minimalist Photography Awards is a non-profit association, powered by black & white Minimalism magazine which aims to recognize, reward, and expose talented photographers all around the world and introduce them to the professional photography industry.

The second edition of the Minimalist photography awards included 12 categories, which prominent figures from the photography industry were the jury of the contest.

Enrico Stefanelli – Founder of Photolux Festival

Heidi Romano – Independent Curator & Art Director

Regina Maria Anzenberger – Director of Anzenberger Gallery

Douglas Beasley – Owner and Publisher: S H O T S, Magazine

Luca Venturi – Founder and Art Director of Siena Awards

Annette Fausboll – Founder of Ugly Duckling Projects

Florian Kazimirski – Art Director at Galerie Minimal

Milad Safabakhsh – Founder & Chief Editor, B&W Minimalism Magazine

More than 4200 photographs from 41 different countries have been submitted and finally the Australian photographer, George Byrne, who won the title of minimalist photographer of the year 2020 and a $2,000 prize.

The winners of this edition will also be exhibited at the exhibition in Galerie minimal berlin and the annual book. For more information and seeing top photos, see the link below. www.minimalistphotographyawards.com

About the Black and white Minimalism Magazine:

The Black and White Minimalism Photography Magazine which its founder is Milad Safabakhsh, has started its activity in the field of minimalism and abstraction in collaboration with contemporary artists from all over the world with the aim of introducing and teaching the art of minimalism in photography.

www.minimalismmag.com

Milad Safabakhsh Founder and president of MPA said about Minimalism photography “As an approach in photography, minimalism or minimalistic photography could be taken by the photographer in all genres. No matter if you are a portrait, architecture, landscape, etc. photographer, minimalist photos are always an option as long as you have a minimal look toward your surroundings.”

