Minimalist Photography Awards is a non-profit association, powered by black & white Minimalism magazine which aims to recognize, reward, and expose talented photographers all around the world and introduce them to the professional photography industry.

Julien Carcano Early Dive
This picture was taken during sunrise in august along the lake in Switzerland. The light was warm and the water very still.

The second edition of the Minimalist photography awards included 12 categories, which prominent figures from the photography industry were the jury of the contest.

  • Enrico Stefanelli – Founder of Photolux Festival
  • Heidi Romano – Independent Curator & Art Director
  • Regina Maria Anzenberger – Director of Anzenberger Gallery
  • Douglas Beasley – Owner and Publisher: S H O T S, Magazine
  • Luca Venturi – Founder and Art Director of Siena Awards
  • Annette Fausboll – Founder of Ugly Duckling Projects
  • Florian Kazimirski – Art Director at Galerie Minimal
  • Milad Safabakhsh – Founder & Chief Editor, B&W Minimalism Magazine

More than 4200 photographs from 41 different countries have been submitted and finally the Australian photographer, George Byrne, who won the title of minimalist photographer of the year 2020 and a $2,000 prize.

Dorota Górecka Blue
Dorota Górecka – Blue.
Simplicity

The winners of this edition will also be exhibited at the exhibition in Galerie minimal berlin and the annual book. For more information and seeing top photos, see the link below. www.minimalistphotographyawards.com

Roberto Corinaldesi - Sur La Mer. A view on human ants
I’m Stanislas Augris. French musician and photographer. I’m from the Parisian suburb so part of my photographic work is to focus on the geometric shape, patterns and palette color of the urban environment, my daily environment. The aim is sometime to render an abstract picture of flat tints of colors and so create an artwork that decorrelate the form and the substance. Photography allows me to keep my eyes open to the world and to those « everyday places », those « in-between » places. I think either for architecture photography or for the rest of my photographic work (landscape and street photography) the main world is to keep it minimalistic and graphic. Trying to find simple lines, curves and play with foreground and background to create new shapes is really something that matters for me.
Giuseppe Gradella - In My Veins. This photo is part of a project entitled \”Italian Renaissance\”, the photos in this series contain some references to the painting of the past and at the same time show themselves through a contemporary language that speaks of the distance between the past and the present.
Martina Dimunová - Yoga Time
About the Black and white Minimalism Magazine:

The Black and White Minimalism Photography Magazine which its founder is Milad Safabakhsh, has started its activity in the field of minimalism and abstraction in collaboration with contemporary artists from all over the world with the aim of introducing and teaching the art of minimalism in photography.

www.minimalismmag.com

Milad Safabakhsh Founder and president of MPA said about Minimalism photography “As an approach in photography, minimalism or minimalistic photography could be taken by the photographer in all genres. No matter if you are a portrait, architecture, landscape, etc. photographer, minimalist photos are always an option as long as you have a minimal look toward your surroundings.”

