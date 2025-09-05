Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra Review | The Best Compact Phone Gimbal Just Got Smarter!

When I reviewed the original Hohem iSteady V3, I named it the most versatile phone gimbal we’d ever tested. Honestly? Considering the unique features, it was! The V3’s combination of compact portability, reliable performance, and independent AI tracking, all made it an unbeatable tool for solo content creators or any type of casual videographer.

Now, Hohem has debuted a new version of their most lightweight phone gimbal: the iSteady V3 Ultra. As the name suggests, this isn’t just a minor refresh—it’s a serious upgrade. The V3 Ultra borrows a few pro features from the flagship Hohem iSteady M7, while retaining the ultra-portable form factor of the V3. So, for creators who want to unlock pro features without stepping up to the larger, pricier M7, the V3 Ultra is definitely the new sweet spot.

As we dive into this Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra review, we shall see why this is likely to be your new top choice as the best phone gimbal. Whether you are just looking to document your own everyday private life & adventures, or you are an “influencer” content creator, or a cinematic video professional, …there are lots of reasons for you to check out the V3 Ultra!

Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra | Specifications

Colors: Shadow Black, Arctic White

Shadow Black, Arctic White Weight: 15.1 oz (428g)

15.1 oz (428g) Material: Composite body, aluminum alloy extension rod

Composite body, aluminum alloy extension rod Payload: 14.1 oz (400g) (up from 300g on V3)

14.1 oz (400g) (up from 300g on V3) Phone Width Supported: 2.28-3.86 in (58–98mm)

2.28-3.86 in (58–98mm) Battery Capacity: 7.4V / 1600mAh

7.4V / 1600mAh Runtime: ~9 hrs (static use); ~4–5 hrs with AI + fill light

~9 hrs (static use); ~4–5 hrs with AI + fill light Charging Time: 2.5 hrs

2.5 hrs Pan/Tilt/Roll Range: Pan: 360° (Infinite) Tilt: 120° Roll: 330°

Working Temp: -10°C ~ 45°C

-10°C ~ 45°C Safety Feature: Auto shutdown to protect motors from improper operation

Auto shutdown to protect motors from improper operation Price: $169 on Amazon (also coming to Best Buy online Sept. 14th and in stores in October)

Key Upgrades Over the iSteady V3

Before we get deeper into the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra review, let’s quickly itemize all the major upgrades compared to its predecessor, the V3:

360° Infinite Pan Tracking (vs. 330° on the V3)

Larger Payload Capacity (400g vs. 300g)

1.22-inch Touchscreen Remote with AI live feed preview

Improved AI Tracker Camera (2MP vs. 1MP)

Quick parameter access via touchscreen

Expanded Object Tracking Support

These are not just simple quality-of-life improvements—they’re workflow-transforming upgrades for anyone creating content on their phone.

Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra Review | Smart, Wireless, Independent

As before, the iSteady V3 Ultra continues Hohem’s genius design: The AI tracking that allows you to watch, detect, and even track subjects…regardless of what phone or mobile app you’re using. This means you can use any camera app, not just the Hohem Joy app. You can join a Zoom call, or even live stream, regardless of whether the streaming platform or any other devices are able to interact with your gimbal.

This is all possible thanks to the dedicated AI tracking camera. Although this tool has been present on other Hohem phone gimbals, the iSteady V3 Ultra now boasts a 2-megapixel resolution. Also, it delivers a live video preview on the touchscreen remote–a feature I really loved to see on the larger, heavier Hohem gimbals, I might add!

This new performance allows you to accurately monitor the subjects and the framing of your video, without needing your phone’s screen at all.

Keep in mind, of course, that this preview screen is on a removable remote! So, you can actually be in front of your phone camera, (unable to see your phone’s screen) …and still able to confirm that your gimbal is framed on you, or even tracking you as you move about.

Lastly, speaking of that touchscreen—the upgraded 1.22-inch remote display is more than just a visual update. It allows you to:

Preview the AI camera view

Use touch to adjust parameters like gimbal mode and motor speed

Start/stop recording

Control pan/tilt with the joystick

Maintain wireless control up to 10 meters (33 feet)

Professional Features in a Compact Frame

If you’re a working professional who is using a phone to create cinematic movie/film style content, then of course we must admit that you’re likely to be also considering the Hohem iSteady M7. It’s bigger, more powerful, and has a few additional features. However, that is a $299 professional tool, indeed.

So, while the iSteady M7 remains a wise choice for creators who need the most rugged, pro-tier tool possible, the V3 Ultra closes the gap significantly. In fact, there’s at least a couple reasons why the V3 Ultra might actually be a superior choice for you! Here are the highlights of what’s different between the two:

360° infinite pan rotation (adds cinematic options)

Payload (400g for the V3 Ultra VS 500g for the M7)

Quicker parameter changes streamline your workflow

Full app-agnostic tracking means you’re not locked into Hohem Joy

And yes—it still includes the things we loved about the original:

AI Tracker with hand gesture controls

Magnetic + mechanical locking for secure mounting

Built-in fill light with adjustable brightness and color temperature

Extension rod for dynamic shots or selfie-style recording

Foldable tripod legs built right into the handle

Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra Review | Stabilization Modes & Performance

The stabilization modes of the iSteady V3 Ultra remain the same as on the V3 and M7, which is a very good thing:

PF (Pan Follow)

PTF (Pan Tilt Follow)

POV (Point Of View, follows all hand movements)

L (Lock All) aka Custom Mode (locks all hand movements)

These modes may be the same, however, thanks to the improved motor performance and expanded payload, stabilization on the V3 Ultra feels even more reliable—especially when using heavier phones like an iPhone Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy Ultra.

Also, for content creators using apps like Filmic Pro, CapCut, or even recording within Instagram, the ability to use object tracking and start recording without needing to sync to the Hohem app is a huge time-saver. (Simply learn the hand gestures, and you’re good to go!)

Another neat “feature” is that, out of the box, Hohem has put stickers all around the iSteady V3 Ultra, and they offer an easy-to-follow setup guide for anyone who wants to just take it out right away and start creating content!

Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra Review | Portability & Ergonomics

Despite all these upgrades, the V3 Ultra remains extremely portable. At just 428g, it’s only slightly heavier than the original V3, and it feels excellent in-hand. For anyone who previously thought that fully stabilized video of their everyday life was out of the question due to how impractical a gimbal was, well, just look at how tiny this thing is! (Literally, pocket-sized…)

The physical build quality has also been improved. This will feel subtle at first, but I suspect that after a year or two of heavy use, every little bit of build quality will be very welcomed.

Again, one of the most important features is one of the most simple ones; the folding hinge. The Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra still “collapses” down small enough that it will virtually disappear into your camera bag, or fit nicely into a purse or a decent-sized pocket.

If I had to critique the V3 Ultra, it might be this: If you have a rather large phone, AND your phone is inside a sizable case, then you might have to remove your phone from its case in order to get the V3 Ultra to securely “grip” the phone. The clamp “fingers” on the V3 Ultra, roughly the same as on the V3, are just barely enough to securely hold larger phones, as you can see above…

One other word of caution that I want to bring up, as I do with all Hohem products which have the AI tracking module, is this: It does have a mechanical locking mechanism to keep it in place, but there is still a risk that you’ll knock it off. Especially depending on how you clamp and un-clamp your phone; be careful not to let the AI camera tracking module go “flying”!

Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra Review | Value & Competition

We haven’t seen the final retail price yet, however, if the iSteady V3 Ultra comes in anywhere under $180, it’ll be an obvious choice. We strongly recommend it to anyone who is buying their first gimbal! We even recommend it to serious professionals who are looking to add an ultra-compact tool to their existing kit, too.

The more complicated question is this: What if you already have a Hohem iSteady V3? Honestly, that’s an amazing product already, so to us it would be a matter of budgeting and personal preference, whether or not you upgrade to the V3 Ultra. Is it worth the upgrade, though? Yes, absolutely.

Then, there’s the external competition: compared to a DJI Osmo Mobile 6 or Zhiyun Smooth 5, the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra still offers some amazing advantages we prefer: independent AI tracking, object tracking across all apps, and a touchscreen remote. Simply put, regardless of any slight differences you might find in prices, our top recommendation is still the V3 Ultra, hands-down.

So, unless you really do need the rugged build or other pro-level features of the iSteady M7, the V3 Ultra is the new best choice for most serious creators.

Conclusion | Best Ultra-Portable Gimbal For Mobile Creators

The Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra is just that: ultra-portable, steady, …and highly reliable. It’s a fantastic evolution of a product we already love. It takes everything that made the original V3 our go-to gimbal recommendation for mobile creators, and adds significantly more performance at a similar price point.

Whether you’re filming personal vlogs or doing livestreams for thousands of viewers, the V3 Ultra could be exactly what you’re looking for. Maybe you create educational content and tutorials, or cinematic films; again, the V3 Ultra delivers unmatched flexibility and independence, even if it’s a B-roll setup in a larger professional kit.

Add in the wireless touchscreen remote, and the significantly improved AI tracking, and the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra is hands-down the best gimbal in its class. So, I highly recommend this gimbal! Check out the Hohem site for more information. As a reminder, Hohem is also launching online at Best Buy on September 14th and coming to Best Buy brick-and-mortar stores in October, where you can experience the product in person.